Joe Biden Broke Down In Tears Receiving A Surprise Medal Of Freedom From Obama

Joe Biden Broke Down In Tears Receiving A Surprise Medal Of Freedom From Obama

"To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully," the POTUS said of his VP.

Posted on January 12, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. ET

President Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden Thursday with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honor," the POTUS said.

Obama prefaced the presentation with a speech honoring Biden's service and character. "To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully," the POTUS said. "I'm proud to award the presidential medal of distinction to my brother."
Obama prefaced the presentation with a speech honoring Biden's service and character.

"To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully," the POTUS said. "I'm proud to award the presidential medal of distinction to my brother."

The award was a surprise. When Biden realized he was being given the honor, he began tearing up and turned around to collect himself.

.@VP turned around to wipe tears from his eyes after @POTUS surprised him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

.@VP turned around to wipe tears from his eyes after @POTUS surprised him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Obama: I would like to award Joe... Joe: Nahhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Chris Uño @CRS_One

Obama: I would like to award Joe... Joe: Nahhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Biden kept crying during the presentation.

Some people were really touched by the fact that Biden was "openly crying."

We are all Joe Biden crying into the mantelpiece 😢 https://t.co/7wMwO8QUks
Jane Merrick @janemerrick23

We are all Joe Biden crying into the mantelpiece 😢 https://t.co/7wMwO8QUks

Didn't cry on Tuesday. Crying now. https://t.co/Pkv5K7fADN
Jason Goldman @Goldman44

Didn't cry on Tuesday. Crying now. https://t.co/Pkv5K7fADN

Biden openly crying. A very sweet moment. https://t.co/GoqWAOuzyd
Paige Lavender @paigelav

Biden openly crying. A very sweet moment. https://t.co/GoqWAOuzyd

Biden then took the podium to thank the commander in chief: "I don't deserve this. But I know it came from the president's heart."

"Mr. President, I'm indebted to you. I'm indebted to your friendship. I'm indebted to your family," he added. "You know as long as there is breath in me, I'll be there for you, my family will be there. I know it is reciprocal."
"Mr. President, I'm indebted to you. I'm indebted to your friendship. I'm indebted to your family," he added. "You know as long as there is breath in me, I'll be there for you, my family will be there. I know it is reciprocal."

Watch Biden's full reaction below and the whole ceremony here.

