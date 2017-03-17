BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A 21-Year-Old Has Inspired People To Share Photos Of "Vicious Pit Bull Attacks" And, Wow, So Scary

news

A 21-Year-Old Has Inspired People To Share Photos Of "Vicious Pit Bull Attacks" And, Wow, So Scary

They gave me a frighten!

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 17, 2017, at 4:10 p.m. ET

Brittany is 21 and has been working with rescue animals since she was 16. She now works at the Humane Society in New Braunfels, Texas, and has two dogs and two cats.

Twitter: @girlbitesback

While at the center this week, Brittany took special notice of a puppy named Spice who was recently brought in with her sister, Sugar.

Brittany

She said she couldn't help but snap photos of Spice "because her faces were just so goofy and happy."

Brittany

Brittany sent BuzzFeed News a photo of Sugar, right, for comparison. Brittany described Sugar as the "more photogenic sister."

This is Spice.
Brittany

This is Spice.

This is Sugar.
Brittany

This is Sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then tweeted the goofy-ass photos of Spice, captioning them "actual vicious pitbull attack." Her tweet quickly went viral, with now near 50,000 retweets.

ACTUAL VICIOUS PITBULL ATTACK
jabroni @girlbitesback

ACTUAL VICIOUS PITBULL ATTACK

Reply Retweet Favorite

And wow, people were so scared!

@girlbitesback @Lokrow SO VICIOUS
♀Kateybirb♀ @kat_the_grape

@girlbitesback @Lokrow SO VICIOUS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Terrifying https://t.co/41NC9dA1lE
scameron @crabtree_cam

Terrifying https://t.co/41NC9dA1lE

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Be cautious around these wild beasts," they said.

Be cautious around these wild beasts https://t.co/IU2JaHQUys
Carson @Cbarguin

Be cautious around these wild beasts https://t.co/IU2JaHQUys

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, people began sharing more examples of these "vicious" animals in motion.

@girlbitesback @finncree THERES ONE OVER HERE TOO ARGH
sunshine @raphaelhamtato

@girlbitesback @finncree THERES ONE OVER HERE TOO ARGH

Reply Retweet Favorite
@girlbitesback so vicious
✺sarah✺ @sarahkat97

@girlbitesback so vicious

Reply Retweet Favorite

This guy nearly survived this "attack."

@girlbitesback almost died after this attack
bailey @baileyyyyy1

@girlbitesback almost died after this attack

Reply Retweet Favorite

We must build a wall between us and pit bulls: an idea.

@girlbitesback Viciously trying to make my arm fall off. Truly a monster.
Cara Buono @Terminatrix06

@girlbitesback Viciously trying to make my arm fall off. Truly a monster.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany does empathize with people who have been scarred by or are scared of pit bulls if they've been attacked by one. However, she asks them not to "blame the actions of one dog on an entire breed."

@girlbitesback
Patrick Knight @GottaRaiseYa

@girlbitesback

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Dogs, just like people, are individuals," she said. "Quite a few of the dog bites I have seen are from ignoring body language. Any dog will bite when pushed past its limit."

"Pit bulls are some of the most lovable dogs I have ever spent time with — in and out of my shelter work," she added.

@FlorenceFord omg did I show you I took the cutest pictures of komal's doggo
grace @lowkeyixing

@FlorenceFord omg did I show you I took the cutest pictures of komal's doggo

Reply Retweet Favorite

She urges people to think outside of the "stereotype," and to remember that "pit bulls" are comprised of many different kinds of breeds.

@girlbitesback @t_rex20_ VICIOUS KILLER of my feelings omg
Steph @stephanysus

@girlbitesback @t_rex20_ VICIOUS KILLER of my feelings omg

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Please consider adopting a bully breed dog before buying one — they are the number one euthanized breed in the US," she added.

"You will be saving a life. These dogs don't deserve to die because of a stereotype."

And if you're wondering: Both Sugar and Spice (who finally stood still for a photo) will be up for adoption as soon as their hold time is up.

And you can find all of that information, and more, on their website.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT