People Trolled This Guy So Hard For Buying His Girlfriend Makeup When She Was Sad That It's Become A Meme

Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on April 28, 2017, at 12:47 p.m. ET

This is Ben Nguyen and Devanne Tran — a young and happy couple of a year who live in Arlington, Texas.

Tran told BuzzFeed News she was having a tough week with school, so Nguyen surprised her with a small makeup haul of her favorite things. "I was so happy I started crying," Tran said.

"When he showed it to me I literally screamed and hugged him," she added.

Tran said the makeup, and the gesture, instantly improved her mood.

"It did make me feel better because he knew how upset I was, so he did what he knew would make me happy even though it was expensive," she said.

Nguyen has surprised her with makeup before to help cheer her up, but this was by far the biggest haul.

Tran proudly shared the moment online. "I told Ben I was sad today and he spoiled the fuck out of me," she wrote.

Y'all I told Ben I was sad today and he spoiled the fuck out of me :,)
devanne @devannetrvn

Y'all I told Ben I was sad today and he spoiled the fuck out of me :,)

Instead of commenting on the gesture, hundreds of people immediately responded to the tweet. They replied specifically to Ben to tell him that they, too, were sad.

@devannetrvn @benngvyen Ben I'm sad :(
Jawdin @downing_jordan

@devannetrvn @benngvyen Ben I'm sad :(

@devannetrvn @Ta_Beast117 Ben I'm sad
Lauren B @laurennbolen

@devannetrvn @Ta_Beast117 Ben I'm sad

@devannetrvn Ben, its frown town outchea 😫
Rainha de Sabá 👸🏾 @MissJeyde

@devannetrvn Ben, its frown town outchea 😫

They shared other supposed ailments they had, just in case Ben had gifts for them too. "Ben I'm in the hospital," one person said.

@devannetrvn Ben I'm in the hospital
@pjmgod

@devannetrvn Ben I'm in the hospital

"Ben I have mesothelioma."

@devannetrvn Ben I have mesothelioma
LECX STACY @suburbansane

@devannetrvn Ben I have mesothelioma

"Ben I have glass bones and paper skin :(."

@devannetrvn tell Ben I have glass bones and paper skin :(
helen ♡✨ @mechanicmuffinx

@devannetrvn tell Ben I have glass bones and paper skin :(

"Ben I have a rare form of elbow cancer and my last wish is to meet you please RT to make my dreams come true, people."

@devannetrvn Ben I have a rare form of elbow cancer and my last wish is to meet you please rt to make my dreams come true people
chloë @asapchl6e

@devannetrvn Ben I have a rare form of elbow cancer and my last wish is to meet you please rt to make my dreams come true people

Some people were envious that Tran's boyfriend spoiled her simply "because [she] was sad." "I'm sad every day," someone retorted.

@devannetrvn That's about $138 worth of makeup and all Bc you were sad 😭 sis I'm sad everyday 😂
mk✨ @Ovoxoxokayla

@devannetrvn That's about $138 worth of makeup and all Bc you were sad 😭 sis I'm sad everyday 😂

"The only gift a boy has given me was a fucking headache."

i'm starting to think y'all be planning this shit bc the only gift a boy has given me was a fucking headache https://t.co/0Thc5qQtMp
popular slut @kindslut

i'm starting to think y'all be planning this shit bc the only gift a boy has given me was a fucking headache https://t.co/0Thc5qQtMp

"Ben I'm sad" has basically become a meme.

Ben I'm sad :( https://t.co/syIAe3wQMn
bollin @collin_sts

Ben I'm sad :( https://t.co/syIAe3wQMn

@devannetrvn BEN IM SAD
elf @jacicakess

@devannetrvn BEN IM SAD

im depressed can u tell ben for me https://t.co/vcqFISpCyz
memes @theviralmeme

im depressed can u tell ben for me https://t.co/vcqFISpCyz

Tran said even kids at school are yelling "Ben I'm sad!" to him IRL. "We think the trolling is so funny," she said. She's also been seeing tweets calling her "materialistic" for endorsing the gesture, but she is not fazed by it.

"For those who are calling me materialistic and a user clearly don't know I didn't ask for any of it or even suggest I wanted it," she said of the makeup surprise.

"Ben's just a genuinely nice person that knew it would cheer me up."

"I would've been just as happy if he got me a rock," she added.

