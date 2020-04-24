Beauty Influencers Are Adjusting To A More ~Au Naturel~ Look In Quarantine

This is Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

During quarantine, I have become very into watching cooking shows and elaborate beauty routines on YouTube. In both cases, I love to watch others do these things but would never try it myself, and it soothes my soul.

One thing I’ve noticed is that beauty vloggers have been making comments about how they’re shades lighter than they normally are. This is either because they aren’t able to be outside in the sun as much and/or they’re unable to get fake tans anymore.

In StassieBaby’s — aka Anastasia Karanikolaou aka Kylie Jenner’s professional BFF — latest “get ready with me” video, she makes a disclaimer before putting on her foundation that her makeup might not match her skin tone anymore.



“I’m a spray tan lady — I get spray tans weekly — and since we’ve been in quarantine, I obviously haven’t been able to get my spray tans. So this is the lightest shade I own. And I don’t even know if it’ll match, but we’re just going to roll with it,” she says.

She also admitted while putting on lip liner that she dissolved all of her lip filler right before quarantine.

“So I could see all that I’m working with and start fresh,” she says. Stassie then adds that she’s “happy” with her smaller lips and that she’s considering stopping her injections altogether.

During a livestream with Kylie, they both mentioned they are more “natural” these days — “natural hair,” “natural nails,” and joked about how they “don’t know how to even type” on their phones anymore.

“This is such a good time to take your hair out, your nails out, no lashes,” Kylie said.In several other “get ready with me” videos on YouTube over the past week, gurus and other personalities have also made comments about slight tweaks to their makeup routines and products because their “tans … are coming off.” Big beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill joked that it’s been “rough” not having her fairer face tone match the color of the rest of her body.

