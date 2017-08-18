People Seem To Be Creating Fake Accounts Of White Women To Push Anti-Feminist And Racist Agendas

The user claimed they "couldn't find a doll for my little cousin's birthday" and snarked, "but I did find dolls named Abrianna, Anaya, Maeva, and Keisha."

The user abruptly deleted the tweet on Wednesday — after having the tweet up for two weeks — when BuzzFeed News made contact. @thetaclaire declined to provide context or comment for their tweet.

But the backlash had already run its course on Twitter, and a swath of users pointed out the flaws in her tweet. Others asked why they couldn't simply purchase one of these black dolls for their cousin.