People Seem To Be Creating Fake Accounts Of White Women To Push Anti-Feminist And Racist Agendas

People Seem To Be Creating Fake Accounts Of White Women To Push Anti-Feminist And Racist Agendas

The @thetaclair account, at the center of a controversial tweet about Target, appears to be one of a handful of newly created online personas sloppily stereotyping white women to push alt-right and anti-feminist ideologies.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on August 18, 2017, at 11:06 a.m. ET

Earlier this month, Twitter user @thetaclair sparked an uproar on social media by claiming she could only find black dolls at her local Target. People vehemently insisted the user rearranged the dolls on the shelves to push an agenda.

The user claimed they "couldn't find a doll for my little cousin's birthday" and snarked, "but I did find dolls named Abrianna, Anaya, Maeva, and Keisha."

The user abruptly deleted the tweet on Wednesday — after having the tweet up for two weeks — when BuzzFeed News made contact. @thetaclaire declined to provide context or comment for their tweet.

But the backlash had already run its course on Twitter, and a swath of users pointed out the flaws in her tweet. Others asked why they couldn't simply purchase one of these black dolls for their cousin.
Twitter: @thetaclair

The user claimed they "couldn't find a doll for my little cousin's birthday" and snarked, "but I did find dolls named Abrianna, Anaya, Maeva, and Keisha."

The user abruptly deleted the tweet on Wednesday — after having the tweet up for two weeks — when BuzzFeed News made contact. @thetaclaire declined to provide context or comment for their tweet.

But the backlash had already run its course on Twitter, and a swath of users pointed out the flaws in her tweet. Others asked why they couldn't simply purchase one of these black dolls for their cousin.

It even drove Hollie Slaton, 38, to visit her local Target in Hammond, Indiana, and shoot a video of an aisle of dolls to debunk the claim. "There were three full aisles of dolls. Most of them were white," Slaton told BuzzFeed News.

@Jillhopkins @thetaclaire @Target Maybe next time choose a regional, less accessible store to rearrange stock to pr… https://t.co/FoWcjgtBAk
✨Hollie✨ @holliesplaining

@Jillhopkins @thetaclaire @Target Maybe next time choose a regional, less accessible store to rearrange stock to pr… https://t.co/FoWcjgtBAk

"The same brand that 'Clair' photographed was on the third aisle I looked in," she added. "They filled the entire aisle."

A spokesperson for Target told BuzzFeed News this line of dolls comes in a variety of eye, skin, and hair colors.

"We currently offer nearly 60 different dolls in stores and online for our guests under the Our Generation brand," the company stated.

As backlash grew over @thetaclair's tweet, people grew suspicious of the account. One person screenshot this tweet of @thetaclair's alleged "cousin Brock" who had just had a birthday. Some were confused if this was the cousin @thetaclair claimed to be buying a doll for.

@thetaclaire @Target Wait... Why do you think Brock would want a doll? That's some weird shit.
Stranger Thingamabob @MikeyMooseNC

@thetaclaire @Target Wait... Why do you think Brock would want a doll? That's some weird shit.

BuzzFeed News tracked down the original image, and the actual person in the photo, who confirmed they do not know who "Brock" nor @thetaclair is.

Back in Malaysia 🇲🇾 272 Steps climbed to Batu Caves!
Tom @TomHZL

Back in Malaysia 🇲🇾 272 Steps climbed to Batu Caves!

People began speculating if the entire account was "fake."

@thetaclaire @Target This has to be a fake account.
sean nader @seannader

@thetaclaire @Target This has to be a fake account.

@thetaclaire @Target Y'all are falling for this fake profile being racist trick 🙄
amy sether @roam_authentic

@thetaclaire @Target Y'all are falling for this fake profile being racist trick 🙄

A scroll through @thetaclair's timeline suggests that the account is co-opting and playing into sorority and Starbucks tropes to spread pro-Trump and alt-right rhetoric in the names of "basic white girls."

Twitter: @thetaclair
Twitter: @thetaclair

Liz Appel Rinck, the director of communications for Kappa Alpha Theta (the sorority in @thetaclair's Twitter handle), confirmed that the owner of the account has no ties to their chapter. The two women in the profile photo could also not be identified.

According to Rinck, Kappa Alpha Theta had attempted to report the account to Twitter, but the use of "theta" in the handle was apparently "not enough" for the company to shut the account down.

When BuzzFeed News asked @thetaclair to confirm basic details of the account and their identity, they blocked us. @thetaclair proceeded to delete nearly all of their tweets, but left two tweets, one of which was a retweet of "Unite The Right" boasting of their crowd size in Charlottesville.

Since then, @thetaclair has reverted to tweeting and retweeting pro-Trump and alt-right ideologies, with an emphasis on alt-right narratives post-Charlottesville, tagging and retweeting Richard Spencer — who coined the phrase alt-right — in many of them.

The user also tweeted an image of black men standing on a cop car and mockingly hashtagged it #BlackLivesMatter.
Twitter: @thetaclair

Since then, @thetaclair has reverted to tweeting and retweeting pro-Trump and alt-right ideologies, with an emphasis on alt-right narratives post-Charlottesville, tagging and retweeting Richard Spencer — who coined the phrase alt-right — in many of them.

The user also tweeted an image of black men standing on a cop car and mockingly hashtagged it #BlackLivesMatter.

@thetaclair is one of a handful of seemingly phony Twitter accounts that use images and stereotypes of white women to promote pro-Trump, anti-feminist, white nationalist, white supremacist, and/or neo-Nazi rhetoric.

Twitter: @molly_kkg

Some of these accounts, like @lsmithy2019 ("Laura Smith") and @molly_kkg ("Molly"), were created around the same time as @thetaclair. Images shared by these accounts — including their profile pictures — seem to have been lifted from other sites on the internet, like Pinterest.

Twitter: @lsmithy2019

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @lsmithy2019 and @molly_kkg.

The accounts attempt to establish themselves by tweeting "normie" behaviors, then move on to tweets that spew anti-immigration, anti-black, and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Twitter: @molly_kkg
They also retweet anti-feminist commentary, all while reiterating that they are, indeed, "a girl."

Twitter: @rose_14white

The hateful tweets also happen in succession, perhaps in an attempt to fold extremist ideas into more mundane updates.

Twitter: @molly_kkg
Twitter: @molly_kkg

One such account is named "Rose."

Twitter: @rose_14white
The account, which features a profile photo stolen from a model, dramatically switches between tweeting normal "girl" stuff, and hateful rhetoric against minorities.

Rose and other accounts also refer often to a girl called "Becky" in their tweets.
Twitter: @rose_14white

Rose and other accounts also refer often to a girl called "Becky" in their tweets.

BuzzFeed News has contacted "Rose" for comment.
Twitter: @rose_14white

BuzzFeed News has contacted "Rose" for comment.

Rinck, the representative from Kappa Alpha Theta, said her sorority is not the only one that has been targeted by trolls.

Twitter: @rose_14white

She believes at least one other international sorority has been targeted by a user masquerading as a member to spew "hateful messages."

"After sharing this experience with our staff counterparts at other international and national sororities and women’s fraternities, we learned that at least one went through the same ordeal last year," she said.

When asked about these accounts, Twitter told BuzzFeed News the company "cannot comment on specific accounts for privacy and security reasons" — a default response that's been heavily criticized since Charlottesville.

"We also do not disclose the details of communications with [the] account owner," a spokesperson for Twitter added.

They then referred to the company's guidelines about impersonation accounts, which details how to report them.

The policy states that once Twitter receives a report, an investigation will be opened. If the account violates policy, it "will either be suspended or asked to update the account(s) so they no longer violate our policies."

