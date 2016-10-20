People Are Trolling The Hell Out Of Donald Trump After He Said "Bad Hombres"
"Bad Hombres, coming this fall to Fox."
At the start of the third and final presidential debate, people were shocked at how relatively calmly Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were conducting themselves.
That was until Trump started answering a question about border security. And said this: "We have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out."
"We have some bad, bad people that have to go out," he said. "We're going to get them out, we're going to secure the border, and once the border is secure at a later date we'll make a determination as to the rest."
"But we have some bad hombres here, and we're going to get them out," he concluded.
A literal second later, the country collectively screamed — at their televisions, to the internet, out loud.
People were in disbelief that he actually uttered those words.
Even celebrities couldn't comment with anything other than a resounding and earnest "oh my fucking god."
But amid all of the anger and confusion, people took his "bad hombres" blunder and steamrolled it over him. The troll level was at 100.
And soon, people are started saying "bad ombrés" instead. And tweeting photos of bad ombré hair styles 😂.
Fin.
