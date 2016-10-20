BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling The Hell Out Of Donald Trump After He Said "Bad Hombres"

People Are Trolling The Hell Out Of Donald Trump After He Said "Bad Hombres"

"Bad Hombres, coming this fall to Fox."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on October 19, 2016, at 10:15 p.m. ET

At the start of the third and final presidential debate, people were shocked at how relatively calmly Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were conducting themselves.

Ummm... the #debate has been ... normal so far.
Micah Cohen @micahcohen

Ummm... the #debate has been ... normal so far.

That was until Trump started answering a question about border security. And said this: "We have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out."

"We have some bad, bad people that have to go out," he said. "We're going to get them out, we're going to secure the border, and once the border is secure at a later date we'll make a determination as to the rest."

"But we have some bad hombres here, and we're going to get them out," he concluded.

A literal second later, the country collectively screamed — at their televisions, to the internet, out loud.

DID THIS CRUSTY CRACKER LITERALLY JUST SAY BAD "HOMBRES" WTF SNSNS
eBay @en_jajaja

DID THIS CRUSTY CRACKER LITERALLY JUST SAY BAD "HOMBRES" WTF SNSNS

BAD HOMBRES BRUH?!
kim drew @museummammy

BAD HOMBRES BRUH?!

We have some bad hombres here?!?!? ARE YOU? IS THIS? #debatenight
Akilah Hughes @AkilahObviously

We have some bad hombres here?!?!? ARE YOU? IS THIS? #debatenight

People were in disbelief that he actually uttered those words.

Bad hombres? I can't even. #debatenight
s.e. spooky 👻 @realsesmith

Bad hombres? I can't even. #debatenight

OMG DID HE SAY BAD HOMBRES?
Rebecca Traister @rtraister

OMG DID HE SAY BAD HOMBRES?

He. Just. Said. Bad. Hombres. #debatenight
Jeremy Hooper @goodasyou

He. Just. Said. Bad. Hombres. #debatenight

WAIT CAN WE PLEASE GO BACK BECAUSE I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS ABOUT THE BAD HOMBRES
Erin Burr, sir @erinscafe

WAIT CAN WE PLEASE GO BACK BECAUSE I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS ABOUT THE BAD HOMBRES

WE HAVE SOME BAD HOMBRES HERE OMFG
Erin Burr, sir @erinscafe

WE HAVE SOME BAD HOMBRES HERE OMFG

Even celebrities couldn't comment with anything other than a resounding and earnest "oh my fucking god."

"WE'RE GONNA GET OUT THE BAD HOMBRES" ????????!!
Chelsea Peretti @chelseaperetti

"WE'RE GONNA GET OUT THE BAD HOMBRES" ????????!!

"We have some bad hombres here"?! Mr. Trump, you do not speak for America, and you never will.
George Takei @GeorgeTakei

"We have some bad hombres here"?! Mr. Trump, you do not speak for America, and you never will.

Wait. Rewind. Did that racist just say "bad hombres"?
shonda rhimes @shondarhimes

Wait. Rewind. Did that racist just say "bad hombres"?

But amid all of the anger and confusion, people took his "bad hombres" blunder and steamrolled it over him. The troll level was at 100.

"Some bad hombres." Wow. Trump is now quoting my Grindr profile for the gay vote.
Louis Virtel @louisvirtel

"Some bad hombres." Wow. Trump is now quoting my Grindr profile for the gay vote.

#badhombres is my new fantasy football team name.
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

#badhombres is my new fantasy football team name.

"We have some bad hombres here and we need to get them out." #debate
Steve Ladurantaye @ladurantaye

"We have some bad hombres here and we need to get them out." #debate

bad hombres is my fav zz top song
died in a corn maze @amfmpm

bad hombres is my fav zz top song

Bad Hombres - FOX Thursday's This Fall #debatenight
Bill Dixon @BillDixonish

Bad Hombres - FOX Thursday's This Fall #debatenight

Who had "BAD HOMBRES" on #debatenight bingo?!
Brett Fright 👻 @brettwhite

Who had "BAD HOMBRES" on #debatenight bingo?!

And soon, people are started saying "bad ombrés" instead. And tweeting photos of bad ombré hair styles 😂.

Bad ombre? #debatenight
Hugo Rojo @hugorojo

Bad ombre? #debatenight

Are these the bad ombres Trump said are ruining the country? 😤😤 #DebateNight
eemi @eemanabbasi

Are these the bad ombres Trump said are ruining the country? 😤😤 #DebateNight

DOWN WITH THE BAD OMBRES! #debatenight
Drew Goins @drewlgoins

DOWN WITH THE BAD OMBRES! #debatenight

Nothing like a bad ombre
Miriam Elder @MiriamElder

Nothing like a bad ombre

Fin.

I do think bad ombre should be illegal tho
maggie penman @maggiepenman

I do think bad ombre should be illegal tho

