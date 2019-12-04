A Mom Influencer Used Goo Hara’s Death To Defend Herself Against Criticism Of Her Son Playing With Penis-Shaped Soap

A popular beauty guru and mom influencer is being called out for trying to defend a video, specifically one scene in it that has spurred online attacks, by saying celebrities are affected by criticism — and then using the recent death of K-pop idol Goo Hara as an example.

Lindy Tsang, who goes by Bubzbeauty and has over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, only further angered fans of hers and Goo's by equating the two situations.

The whole saga started with a penis-shaped soap.

On Tuesday, a clip from Tsang's latest vlog sent a wave of negative comments her way. Some people took issue with a scene in which her young son played with the phallic object, saying it was inappropriate to allow it to happen and then publish it on the internet.

Tsang tried to respond to the comments in a series of Instagram posts, which have since been deleted.

"To those who are butthurt about this being inappropriate, don't worry and chill!" she wrote in one. "The guy has never seen an erect penis in his entire life. To him, it's a cannon."

Tsang told BuzzFeed News she was "never upset about the soap incident," and that people are making the issue to be more serious than it is.

"I just learn[ed] to look at the soap with my son's innocent lenses," she said. "I think life is too short to be serious all the time."