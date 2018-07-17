Critics did not feel satiated by the fact that they thought She-Ra looked "like a dude."

On Thursday, Netflix and DreamWorks unveiled the first images of their reboot of the 80s animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power . Fans were particularly eager to see how the cartoon heroine, She-Ra, would be reimagined.

On Thursday, Netflix and DreamWorks unveiled the first images of their reboot of the 80s animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power . Fans were particularly eager to see how the cartoon heroine, She-Ra, would be reimagined.

Noelle Stevenson is a comic book author, artist, and now the showrunner for the new series.

She said the transformation of the main protagonist, Adora, into She-Ra in the original series was "clumsy at first," but then became a journey to finding her strength.

"As She-Ra, she doesn’t know how to act. This is all new to her, and it’s a little clumsy at first. It’s like an uncomfortable suit," Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly.

"She’s like, 'Okay, here I am. I’m very glamorous, I’m very strong, people are looking up to me — because I’m very tall.'"