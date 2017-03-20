BuzzFeed News

People Are Appropriately Freaking Out ’Cause This 2-Year-Old Looks Just Like Ed Sheeran

"This is fucking me up lol."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on March 20, 2017, at 5:16 p.m. ET

This is Zoe Walton from Exeter, Devon, and her 2-year-old, Isla.

Zoe Walton

Isla is an adorable baby girl who also seems to SHARE THE DNA OF SINGER ED SHEERAN. She doesn't — BuzzFeed News can confirm — but her mom said they've been getting comments about their resemblance "for a while" now.

Zoe Walton

"I did get comments from our family that she looks like Ed for a while, but only last week did we decide to put [the photo] online," Walton said.

Walton also has another kid, a 5-year-old son named Alfie — but he does not look like Ed Sheeran.

Walton did not anticipate, however, that Isla would get worldwide attention for it. User @1TD, whom Walton does not know IRL, somehow came across the photo and tweeted it out with the hilarious suggestion that she looked "more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran." People were shook.

Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does?
Tom Davies 🌐 @1TD

Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does?

The user's tweet has gone viral, with over 81,000 retweets.

The reactions are a general mix of speechlessness, laughter, and bewilderment.

@chloe_watling @1TD they're so alike omg😂😂😂
Franks @frankieleigh22

@chloe_watling @1TD they're so alike omg😂😂😂

Tears https://t.co/eTaQHYm4EZ
Bitter Queen @Albin0kush

Tears https://t.co/eTaQHYm4EZ

Thus is fucking me up lol https://t.co/XEuB1xFIq9
ya homegirl @ramennikki

Thus is fucking me up lol https://t.co/XEuB1xFIq9

Some are convinced Ed is the father.

@1TD He has got to be the father😂
Ross McCulloch @Rossmac212

@1TD He has got to be the father😂

@Rossmac212 @1TD
Sharnya @Tileiya

@Rossmac212 @1TD

And are straight-up tagging the singer.

@edsheeran is this a love child of yours? https://t.co/QBtTAs4lTC
John Aston @thejohnnybone

@edsheeran is this a love child of yours? https://t.co/QBtTAs4lTC

@edsheeran didnt know u had a kid https://t.co/6NfJMb1ps1
naddy @goldxnchild

@edsheeran didnt know u had a kid https://t.co/6NfJMb1ps1

Someone asked him to "please get this baby to play you in your next video." BuzzFeed News co-signs this.

@1TD @ceewestbrooks @edsheeran please get this baby to play you in your next video 😂😂😂
Greighwolfe @greighwolfe

@1TD @ceewestbrooks @edsheeran please get this baby to play you in your next video 😂😂😂

"I think the attention is mindblowing," Walton said. "The family didn't realize it would be this big."

@1TD @voguegays I M LAUGHING MY ASS OFF SHE IS TOO CUTE TO HANDLE BUT I FOUND THIS SO FUNY 😂
💕pir | galway girl @WIENXHES

@1TD @voguegays I M LAUGHING MY ASS OFF SHE IS TOO CUTE TO HANDLE BUT I FOUND THIS SO FUNY 😂

But she's certainly open to little Isla possibly meeting the pop star one day. "Love him!" she added.

Zoe Walton

Ed, your move.

Zoe Walton
