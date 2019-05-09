People Are Ragging On Ayesha Curry For A Comment About "Male Attention," But Others Are Coming To Her Defense

Curry herself responded to the fallout by writing her confession was made to help women "feel like they’re not alone and not the only one with an insecurity."

A comment Ayesha Curry made on Monday's episode of Red Table Talk has made her the subject of endless memes and tweets — both in criticism and in support.



The fallout from her interview with the women of Red Table Talk came in direct response to an admission she made of feeling insecure of the disproportionate attention she receives from men against the attention her husband, Steph Curry, receives from women.



"Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like the past 10 years, I don't have any of that," she said on the Facebook Watch show. "I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?'"



The cookbook author and wife of an NBA star added that it's not attention she necessarily wants, "but it'd be nice to know that, like, someone's looking. Social media's reaction to the comment was immediate and ridiculing. People — many of them initially men — expressed that they found it to be absurd. And, of course, soon after came the memes. So many memes.

Ayesha Curry: *walks past a group of guys on the street* Guys: *Don't cat call* Ayesha:

"Ayesha Curry upset cause other men won't shoot they shot with her, literally half the world know you're married to one of the GOAT and have kids, you want them to shoot they shot so you can curve them??" one person wrote. Many thought she was asking too much to be wanting male attention from elsewhere when she's married.



"Don’t want no Ayesha Curry’s around me," another tweeted. "Tell a girl she beautiful a thousand times her dumb ass still need to hear it from the dope man."

Others simply trolled her with jokes that have gone viral.

*Ayesha Curry walks pass* Nobody: Ayesha: I just wanna be noticed Steph:

Nobody: Ayesha Curry walking past a group of men:

On Wednesday, Curry finally addressed the spectacle, and defended her comment, with an Instagram post. "I am human," she wrote. "It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out."

She added that it was her "truth" to speak candidly about, and that her choice to be honest was in hopes that it "helps another woman like me feel like they’re not alone."



"Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth," the 30-year-old mom of three wrote.



She concluded the Instagram post by adding, "As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be."

The conversation online has started to divide and shift. Some women are coming to Curry's defense by validating her feelings, and coming out with their own vulnerabilities and insecurities.



"Y'all took a woman's moment, her honesty her openness her vulnerability and blew it out the water," one person screenshotted and shared a Facebook post. "What y'all don't realize is she put a conversation on the table that every woman is thinking about but ashamed to say."

ayesha curry is every mother who’s ever looked at herself in the mirror and struggled with wondering if she’s still as beautiful as she use to be before child bearing changed her appearance. and that is why the men can’t understand.

Ayesha Curry isn’t wrong. The only true opinion and attention she cares about is her husbands but it is nice to be adored. If those of you in relationships disagree with her, delete all of your social media and only send your pictures and thoughts to your significant other.

Many, however, are simply criticizing how the masses on social media handled the situation — and how a soundbite overwrote the entire interview.



"That Red Table Talk with the women of the Curry family was fire as hell, with lots of gems and it's wack that y'all running with the 5 seconds of Ayesha discussing an insecurity," one person tweeted.

Social media: we all have insecurities and we need to help, support and love each other through them. No ones perfect, we’re all trying to grow. *Ayesha Curry comes out with her insecurities* Also social media: LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL *memes* *memes* *memes* *memes*

One user, @Nothingbutreble, attempted to offer a more diplomatic response to the entire debate.

"Conversations about our differences aren't productive or progressive cause everybody's so busy trying to be right," they added. It's unclear if @Nothingbutreble has been on Twitter long enough to know how the platform degenerately operates.