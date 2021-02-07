This Was The Deadliest Week Of Avalanche Accidents In The US In More Than 100 Years

Four skiers died in an avalanche in Utah on Saturday, bringing the total number of US avalanche fatalities to 15 over the last week — the deadliest seven-day period since 1910.

An expert with the National Avalanche Center told BuzzFeed News he suspects that the coronavirus pandemic, and the rise of people doing outdoor activities, could be "playing a role in this accident cluster."

"In the past seven days we have had 15 avalanche fatalities in the US and many close calls that could have resulted in more deaths and serious injuries," said Simon Trautman, national avalanche specialist at the center.

It was the deadliest week for avalanche accidents in the US in more than 100 years. In March of 1910, an avalanche in Wellington, Washington, killed 96 people.

On Saturday, police in Salt Lake City responded to a call about an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon that had trapped two groups of skiers. According to the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake City, four skiers were able to dig their way out of the snow, but four others died from the impact. All of them had been well prepared and had the right equipment for conditions, authorities said.

The four survivors were men in their 20s and 30s and did not have any life-threatening injuries, police said. The four skiers who died were identified as Sarah Moughamian, 29, Louis Holian, 26, Stephanie Hopkins, 26, Thomas Louis Steinbrecher, 23.

On social media, family members and friends of those who died have begun sharing posts in their memory. Social media profiles of some of the victims showed they were frequent skiers.

