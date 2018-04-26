John Legend Just Texted Kanye To Try To Help His Friend Get Out Of The Sunken Place
Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen wanted to confirm her dinner plans with Kim Kardashian West were still on.
Picking up from the Twitter drama from Wednesday, Kanye West on Thursday shared private text messages from his friend "John," who was urging him to "reconsider aligning" himself with Trump.
Many speculated "JL" was his good (G.O.O.D. — remember those times?!) friend John Legend. Reps from John Legend's team confirmed to BuzzFeed News the texts were real, sent in earnest, and are from the singer.
Legend then urged the rapper to "think with empathy and context." Then he added that he has a new single coming out as a preemptive joke to his texts leaking.
Even though their texts seemingly ended there, Kanye kept tweeting, of course. He defended himself again, saying he is "very empathetic" and that he believes people don't extend the same kind of empathy toward MAGA supporters.
People applauded Legend for trying to speak some sense to 'Ye...
...who many believe is behaving really off-kilter lately.
However, the MAGA crowd now stands firmly with Kanye and is loving every bit of it.
If you're wondering how Chrissy Teigen feels about all of this, she addressed all of it in a series of tweets — first by defending herself and her husband and saying they did take a stand.
And making a (pretty good) joke.
And then tweeting @ her good friend Kim Kardashian West confirming dinner plans on Friday.
(Kim confirmed and suggested "maybe no phones" this time.)
Until next time!
