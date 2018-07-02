People Are Running Wild With A Conspiracy Theory About Anne Hathaway, Her Husband, And Shakespeare

Good morning and happy Monday! For the last piece of news you've received that caused you distress, may we offer you this one, which will bring you enlightenment and salvation:

People on the internet think that actor Anne Hathaway's husband, Adam Shulman, is a reincarnation of the late poet and playwright William Shakespeare.

People on the internet think that actor Anne Hathaway's husband, Adam Shulman, is a reincarnation of the late poet and playwright William Shakespeare.

anne hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to william shakespeare and william shakespeare's wife's name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY...... https://t.co/UR0x4bnL8N

At this point you've scrolled far enough down this post that you might be thinking, This is the dumbest thing I've ever read.

Or you might otherwise be thinking, Go on...

Over 438,000 people on Twitter had their interests piqued and their curiosities bristled.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the original poster.