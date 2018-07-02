People Are Running Wild With A Conspiracy Theory About Anne Hathaway, Her Husband, And Shakespeare

BuzzFeed News

"Where Anne hath a Will, Anne Hathaway."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on July 2, 2018, at 1:35 p.m. ET

Good morning and happy Monday! For the last piece of news you've received that caused you distress, may we offer you this one, which will bring you enlightenment and salvation:

People on the internet think that actor Anne Hathaway's husband, Adam Shulman, is a reincarnation of the late poet and playwright William Shakespeare.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, en.wikipedia.org

The conspiracy, first floated by Twitter user @PEACHYBLACKG0RL over the weekend, not only draws physical similarities between Shulman and Shakespeare, but also notes that Shakespeare's wife was named ANNE HATHAWAY.

anne hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to william shakespeare and william shakespeare's wife's name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY...... https://t.co/UR0x4bnL8N
🧚🏾‍♀️ @PEACHYBLACKG0RL

anne hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to william shakespeare and william shakespeare's wife's name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY...... https://t.co/UR0x4bnL8N

At this point you've scrolled far enough down this post that you might be thinking, This is the dumbest thing I've ever read.

Or you might otherwise be thinking, Go on...

Over 438,000 people on Twitter had their interests piqued and their curiosities bristled.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the original poster.

People are really supporting the theory that the modern-day couple are direct reincarnations of the couple who wed in 1582 — and have since "[come] back for each other."

@PEACHYBLACKG0RL @Yaqub__M So in love they came back for each other. I Stan.
@____izzycocaine

@PEACHYBLACKG0RL @Yaqub__M So in love they came back for each other. I Stan.

A conspiracy theory I support. https://t.co/hfZ3ZhbSYy
Nøelia. @lxdymxcbeth

A conspiracy theory I support. https://t.co/hfZ3ZhbSYy

Folks are really romanticizing the conspiracy theory in true Shakespearean form.

eternal lovers https://t.co/4QlJrkVnHg
the divine mother @multiversemama

eternal lovers https://t.co/4QlJrkVnHg

Like the idea that Shakespeare struck a deal with his wife that she would be the more famous partner in their next life together.

Shakespeare made a deal w his wife...”I get to be famous in this life and you get to be famous in the next” https://t.co/9RaHPIMS9E
Jasmine Shah @Jasmineeshah

Shakespeare made a deal w his wife...”I get to be famous in this life and you get to be famous in the next” https://t.co/9RaHPIMS9E

The theory further stands, as noted by fans online, because modern-day Hathaway does not seem to age at all.

Time travel. 😐🙊 https://t.co/WYpuWQHxfZ
_ @Ckrishnan_

Time travel. 😐🙊 https://t.co/WYpuWQHxfZ

@PEACHYBLACKG0RL This is freakier when you know she doesn't age. Princess Diaries was 17 years ago. SEVENTEEN
nathan @NathanDuarte_

@PEACHYBLACKG0RL This is freakier when you know she doesn't age. Princess Diaries was 17 years ago. SEVENTEEN

Where Anne hath a Will, Anne Hathaway! https://t.co/8Ef621t1zB
Alpha Hannah @MsUltraRawkstar

Where Anne hath a Will, Anne Hathaway! https://t.co/8Ef621t1zB

BuzzFeed News had the audacity to reach out to Hathaway, Shulman, and their reps about this.

We'll update this post when/if we hear back. Have a great day.

