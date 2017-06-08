BuzzFeed News

People Everywhere Have Stopped Life to Watch The Comey Hearings

People Everywhere Have Stopped Life to Watch The Comey Hearings

"Watching Comey Testimony as we walk the streets of London."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on June 8, 2017, at 11:42 a.m. ET

It's Thursday, June 8, 2017, which will forever be known in history as the day former FBI Director James Comey testified about President Trump in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the US election.

And if real life and social media life are any indication, this day and this moment have completely captivated the nation.

People suspended their normal lives and routines to witness the televised event. Those at home stayed ready.

KIDS: Where were you when the Comey hearing happened? ME: Well...
chelsea hassler @chelseaadelaine

KIDS: Where were you when the Comey hearing happened? ME: Well...

Instagram
Instagram: @johnjtague
And those at work creatively pulled up multiple screens and tabs to watch.

Instagram
Instagram: @hickeysh
Instagram
Instagram: @inkandfolly

While other workplaces turned on their televisions and allowed their employees to watch openly.

Instagram
Instagram: @kwames
One of those days at work today lol. Everyone literally grabbing popcorn in the kitchen lol. #Comey #MSNBC
Obaz™ 🇳🇬 @_obaz

One of those days at work today lol. Everyone literally grabbing popcorn in the kitchen lol. #Comey #MSNBC

Some tried multi-tasking, while others put work on hold completely. They're totally transfixed.

All glued to the screen while watching #ComeyHearing #JamesComey #ComeyDay
Armenian Assembly @armenianinterns

All glued to the screen while watching #ComeyHearing #JamesComey #ComeyDay

Those elsewhere (in the world) or in transit were watching on their phones.

#HoyasInUK watching #ComeyTestimony as we walk the streets of London. Being in the UK won't stop us from staying up…
Hanna Hope @hopefulhanna

#HoyasInUK watching #ComeyTestimony as we walk the streets of London. Being in the UK won't stop us from staying up… https://t.co/ptwLWyM6hU

Friends and co-workers tossed out any plans so they could watch together.

So much for team breakfast. #ComeyTestimony
Brittany Packnett @MsPackyetti

So much for team breakfast. #ComeyTestimony

Some students were sneakily watching in class...

I've officially reached maximum adulthood. Watching CNN in class....
Ali Al-Qudsi @AliQudsi

I've officially reached maximum adulthood. Watching CNN in class....

...as were their teachers.

When you have a class to teach, but the Comey testimony is much anticipated. Came an hour early. 😝 #NewsIsLife #UAB…
Stephon Dingle WIAT @Stephon_Dingle

When you have a class to teach, but the Comey testimony is much anticipated. Came an hour early. 😝 #NewsIsLife #UAB… https://t.co/FCM1LssLPS

Those in politics (who aren't actually in the Senate building right now) were trying to multi-task.

Some House lawmakers are watching the #Comey hearing while they wait to gavel in @WAFB #lalege
Kevin Frey @KevinWAFB

Some House lawmakers are watching the #Comey hearing while they wait to gavel in @WAFB #lalege

Bars in Washington, DC even opened early Thursday morning to host viewers.

Instagram
Instagram: @dcfrontpage

And some looked packed.

Standing room only at the Union Pub near Capitol Hill as hundreds across the city dodge work for #Comey testimony
Conor Duffy @conorduffynews

Standing room only at the Union Pub near Capitol Hill as hundreds across the city dodge work for #Comey testimony

BuzzFeed News reporter Lissandra Villa was watching at a bar in DC and was told there were more than 148 people at the venue (at 11 a.m. ET).

A woman who has worked here a few years says this is one of the fullest she has seen it. I'm told 148 are in buildi…
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

A woman who has worked here a few years says this is one of the fullest she has seen it. I'm told 148 are in buildi… https://t.co/T1TXudlLJK

Several bars in the New York City area were also hosting special viewing parties.

Currently at a Comey viewing party in NYC. Follow @nbcnews on Instagram to see how people are watching the testimon…
Shira Tarlo @shiratarlo

Currently at a Comey viewing party in NYC. Follow @nbcnews on Instagram to see how people are watching the testimon… https://t.co/rxbNLMpBlF

And photos show large crowds in "dead silen[ce]," completely captivated.

PHOTO: Right now at a Brooklyn bar, those in attendance are dead silent, watching #Comey testify. #ComeyDay
TheAnonJournal @TheAnonJournal

PHOTO: Right now at a Brooklyn bar, those in attendance are dead silent, watching #Comey testify. #ComeyDay

At a bar in San Francisco, about 25 people gathered early Thursday morning to watch the testimony — about double the attendance of a normal Thursday, the bar's co-owner told BuzzFeed News reporter Ryan Mac.

&quot;Obviously it&#x27;s a really big deal. Usually you don&#x27;t want politics in the bar, but if it&#x27;s this big of a deal you can bend the rules,&quot; Tommy Whalen, the co-owner of Ace&#x27;s, said. His bartender Jake Russell (pictured), opened the bar at 6 a.m.Whalen said he&#x27;s never shown a congressional testimony at the bar before.
Lam Vo

"Obviously it's a really big deal. Usually you don't want politics in the bar, but if it's this big of a deal you can bend the rules," Tommy Whalen, the co-owner of Ace's, said. His bartender Jake Russell (pictured), opened the bar at 6 a.m.

Whalen said he's never shown a congressional testimony at the bar before.

Apparently, people who were at the gym during the testimony chose to work out to it.

Watching this comey trial at the gym
. @tinnkky

Watching this comey trial at the gym

watching the comey testimony at the gym like a responsible citizen
Dakota @cheapwavves

watching the comey testimony at the gym like a responsible citizen

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Pretty much everyone doing cardio at the gym is watching the Comey testimony on their TVs."

Pretty much everyone doing cardio at the gym is watching the Comey testimony on their TVs.
Jeff S. @tinmanic

Pretty much everyone doing cardio at the gym is watching the Comey testimony on their TVs.

A group of people in LA even held a watch party while doing yoga.

COMEY YOGA at the Comey watch party in L.A.
Matt Pearce @mattdpearce

COMEY YOGA at the Comey watch party in L.A.

And, of course, accompanying everyone's viewing experience, there was a lot of popcorn.

I came to work with popcorn for the Comey hearing &amp; this is how I'm abt to be while watching...
Samuel Satterfield @samuel_satt

I came to work with popcorn for the Comey hearing &amp; this is how I'm abt to be while watching...

Instagram
Instagram: @marketermary
Roommate eating popcorn watching #ComeyDay
Bob Gabbitas @BobtheBiologist

Roommate eating popcorn watching #ComeyDay

And CUPCAKES, for one citizen.

Here wishing everyone a happy Comey Day! #ComeyDay #ComeyStatement #BayAreaBakes #BisizCupcakesnSweets…
Bisi M. @bolakalesjm

Here wishing everyone a happy Comey Day! #ComeyDay #ComeyStatement #BayAreaBakes #BisizCupcakesnSweets… https://t.co/vPnrQjLU3L

"Everyone is watching #ComeyTestimony."

Everyone is watching #ComeyTestimony at #SenateIntelHearing
Susan Russell @revsusanrussell

Everyone is watching #ComeyTestimony at #SenateIntelHearing

EVERYONE.

Even Biscuit the house panther is watching.
Beth Gilstrap @BettySueBlue

Even Biscuit the house panther is watching.

So, where were you?

