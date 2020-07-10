Amazon Said Their Memo Forcing Employees To Delete The TikTok App Was An "Error"

According to the leaked email obtained by the New York Times , Amazon had asked all employees to immediately delete the app from any device that has access to their work emails.

Amazon is walking back an internal email they sent to employees on Friday asking them to delete TikTok from phones, saying it was "in error."

Here's the email Amazon sent to employees this morning banning TikTok from employee phones. "If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email."

Amazon did not respond to BuzzFeed News' initial request for comment. But after reporting on the ban, Amazon said their was no change in their policy after all.



"This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error," the company said. "There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."



A spokesperson for TikTok had earlier told BuzzFeed News they had not been notified of Amazon's initial emails to staff.

"While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community," the spokesperson said. "We're proud that tens of millions of Americans turn to TikTok for entertainment, inspiration, and connection, including many of the Amazon employees and contractors who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic."

TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, has become a cybersecurity talking point after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a Fox television appearance on Monday that the US government is considering banning the app.

"With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cellphones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura,” Pompeo told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. "I don’t want to get out in front of the president, but it’s something we’re looking at."