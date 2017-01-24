BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling Trump With "Alternative Photos" After He Shared An Inauguration One

"I love the alternative style photography."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on January 24, 2017, at 2:26 p.m. ET

President Trump on Tuesday proudly shared a framed panoramic photo he received that was taken on Inauguration Day. He tweeted that it will be hung in the West Wing of the White House where the press will see it.

A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!

Many people saw the post as a subtweet related to Trump's continued anger at media reports over his inauguration crowd size.

.@realDonaldTrump Oh no, honey, you're still all up in arms over the crowd size. I worry the press might laugh at you about this, dear.
Bess Kalb @bessbell

.@realDonaldTrump Oh no, honey, you're still all up in arms over the crowd size. I worry the press might laugh at you about this, dear.

Still obsessing about the size of his inauguration crowd! https://t.co/dUAVtECa0z
Kathy van Voorhees @k_vanvoorhees

Still obsessing about the size of his inauguration crowd! https://t.co/dUAVtECa0z

The whole controversy blew up in recent days when White House spokesman Sean Spicer lied about the size of Trump's inauguration crowd and then adviser Kellyanne Conway later defended the press secretary for providing "alternative facts."

People also quickly noticed that the date printed on the framed panoramic photo was wrong, given the inauguration took place on Jan. 20. Many joked that it was not a mistake, but rather an "alternative date."

@KrisSanchez @FPofdallaire It's an alternative date.
TheRunnerDad @TheRunnerDad

@KrisSanchez @FPofdallaire It's an alternative date.

@brianstelter Brian, its called ALTERNATIVE date
Lucas Y @lucasyangnyc

@brianstelter Brian, its called ALTERNATIVE date

It's not the wrong date, it's an alternative date. https://t.co/O41RGtnkJQ
Jim McCabe @Macca00

It's not the wrong date, it's an alternative date. https://t.co/O41RGtnkJQ

Many others said the panorama, which was taken from an angle that did not show the full crowd, reflected Trump's unique taste for "alternative photography."

@realDonaldTrump I see you like alternative photography.
Tommy Campbell @MrTommyCampbell

@realDonaldTrump I see you like alternative photography.

@realDonaldTrump i love the alternative style photography
manny @Manny_NYC_

@realDonaldTrump i love the alternative style photography

Singer Mikel Jollett then offered Trump several other suggestions of inauguration photos that the president could frame.

@realDonaldTrump Here's another you should frame:
Mikel Jollett @Mikel_Jollett

@realDonaldTrump Here's another you should frame:

@realDonaldTrump and another:
Mikel Jollett @Mikel_Jollett

@realDonaldTrump and another:

@realDonaldTrump You could make a collage of these:
Mikel Jollett @Mikel_Jollett

@realDonaldTrump You could make a collage of these:

Others soon also offered photos with different angles.

@realDonaldTrump @CraigRBrittain Good one, @potus. Here's the same picture, from another angle.
Sven Kristiansen @swggrkllr

@realDonaldTrump @CraigRBrittain Good one, @potus. Here's the same picture, from another angle.

@realDonaldTrump here's another one you might like. Please feel free to hang this one too.
Like Spinning Plates @OK_Ideoteque

@realDonaldTrump here's another one you might like. Please feel free to hang this one too.

A tumbleweed even featured in one of the photos...

Fixed it for you @realDonaldTrump
Luke O'Neil @lukeoneil47

Fixed it for you @realDonaldTrump

So remember: For every fact or photo, there is always an alternative.

@MrTommyCampbell the crowd isn't photoshopped to appear bigger, it's alt-authentic
Jordan Uhl @JordanUhl

@MrTommyCampbell the crowd isn't photoshopped to appear bigger, it's alt-authentic

