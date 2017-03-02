This Is The New "Lollipop Lipstick" Trend And Yeah It's Gonna Be A No From Me, Dawg
"Do ur makeup like you've just hardcore made out with a vacuum cleaner."
MAC Cosmetics has been giving a spotlight to a new look appearing on models on the latest fashion runways. It's an experimental makeup trend the company is calling "lollipop lips."
The intentional lipstick smudging on the outside of the lips is supposed to simulate the effect of sucking on a lollipop. And then, rubbing it around your mouth?
Anyway, this is what it looks like as part of an entire look.
Even though it seems, at this point, as though it's merely an edgy look fashion shows are trying their hands at, people are reacting strongly to it. And it's a resounding no.
ADVERTISEMENT
It's reminding people of either a bad makeup application, or just a really bad rash.
ADVERTISEMENT
And they've already given it alternative names. Like, a "Kylie Jenner lip challenge gone wrong."
Or "me in third grade when I would lick around my lips so much and my skin would be so dry it would turn red."
"Chronic eczema."
"A gnarly mouth infection or she just gave head."
ADVERTISEMENT
"When I fall asleep wearing Color Pop and wake up looking like this."
Or a "heated makeout session with a vacuum cleaner."
People are pointing out, however, that if this is the look for you, it's pretty easy to achieve.
Go ahead: Try it yourself?
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.