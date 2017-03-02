BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is The New "Lollipop Lipstick" Trend And Yeah It's Gonna Be A No From Me, Dawg

news

This Is The New "Lollipop Lipstick" Trend And Yeah It's Gonna Be A No From Me, Dawg

"Do ur makeup like you've just hardcore made out with a vacuum cleaner."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 2, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. ET

MAC Cosmetics has been giving a spotlight to a new look appearing on models on the latest fashion runways. It's an experimental makeup trend the company is calling "lollipop lips."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @maccosmetics

The intentional lipstick smudging on the outside of the lips is supposed to simulate the effect of sucking on a lollipop. And then, rubbing it around your mouth?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @maccosmetics

Anyway, this is what it looks like as part of an entire look.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @preenbythorntonbregazzi

Even though it seems, at this point, as though it's merely an edgy look fashion shows are trying their hands at, people are reacting strongly to it. And it's a resounding no.

Makeup 💋 @MakeupGuides

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I'm not diggin the "lollipop lips" trend
Hann @hannahleiggh

I'm not diggin the "lollipop lips" trend

Reply Retweet Favorite
lollipop lips should not be a thing.
Hannah Lorraine @hannahkohinke

lollipop lips should not be a thing.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Plz don't let "lollipop lips" EVER be a thing https://t.co/AkNpFD1MoW
$ophia @Sophiaaminando

Plz don't let "lollipop lips" EVER be a thing https://t.co/AkNpFD1MoW

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's reminding people of either a bad makeup application, or just a really bad rash.

@MakeupGuides all I see is
baby j ♡ @Whoredana

@MakeupGuides all I see is

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And they've already given it alternative names. Like, a "Kylie Jenner lip challenge gone wrong."

@girlposts Kylie Jenner lip challenge gone wrong 😪😪
Lil Jono From 79th @jdawg1227

@girlposts Kylie Jenner lip challenge gone wrong 😪😪

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or "me in third grade when I would lick around my lips so much and my skin would be so dry it would turn red."

Their lips look like me in 3rd grade when I would lick around my lips so much and my skin would be so dry it would… https://t.co/KaL1XV1d4w
Sydney Rakowski @sydney_rakowski

Their lips look like me in 3rd grade when I would lick around my lips so much and my skin would be so dry it would… https://t.co/KaL1XV1d4w

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Chronic eczema."

Mac tryna have us out here lookin like we got chronic eczema https://t.co/qwGBLjMdfH
Miranda Gail @mirandagailh

Mac tryna have us out here lookin like we got chronic eczema https://t.co/qwGBLjMdfH

Reply Retweet Favorite

"A gnarly mouth infection or she just gave head."

literally looks like a gnarly mouth infection or she just gave head pls tell me this isnt a trending look lol https://t.co/5QFscrAImi
aMelia @bombdotc0m

literally looks like a gnarly mouth infection or she just gave head pls tell me this isnt a trending look lol https://t.co/5QFscrAImi

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"When I fall asleep wearing Color Pop and wake up looking like this."

When I fall asleep wearing color pop &amp; wake up looking like this....@torijeffersss https://t.co/8NJcyqpx68
sɐɥɔ☽ @ayers_chastity

When I fall asleep wearing color pop &amp; wake up looking like this....@torijeffersss https://t.co/8NJcyqpx68

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or a "heated makeout session with a vacuum cleaner."

@girlposts Why would anyone want to look like they'd had a particularly heated makeout session with a vacuum cleaner?
Emma Clark @seremdipitous

@girlposts Why would anyone want to look like they'd had a particularly heated makeout session with a vacuum cleaner?

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are pointing out, however, that if this is the look for you, it's pretty easy to achieve.

Put some cheap lipstick on and make out with ya man. BOOM lollipop lips😇 https://t.co/ENNRC2vEkz
emily morales @_mmoralesemily

Put some cheap lipstick on and make out with ya man. BOOM lollipop lips😇 https://t.co/ENNRC2vEkz

Reply Retweet Favorite

Go ahead: Try it yourself?

How to do lollipop lips.. easy steps. Wear a lipstick. Find your husband. Kiss him..
Hanish @Hanishx

How to do lollipop lips.. easy steps. Wear a lipstick. Find your husband. Kiss him..

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT