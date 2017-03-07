A Woman Claims Security Used Excessive Force On Her Dad After Zara Refused Him A Refund

Malina's dad, Xiaobo, gave a similar recount to BuzzFeed News.

On Friday, after realizing Zara had allegedly charged their credit card twice, Xiabo said he called Zara's customer service to alert them.

He said he was given specific instructions by a customer service rep to go back to the store in West Edmonton Mall, as well as a case number so store employees could follow up with the claim.

"They told me specifically to bring the case number and original receipt, bring your card, go back to the store and get refund — simple," Xiaobo said.