BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

All Of Your Presidential Alert Jokes Were Great. Good Job, Everyone.

All Of Your Presidential Alert Jokes Were Great. Good Job, Everyone.

"Congrats to Tiffany Trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad!"

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 3, 2018, at 3:16 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, at 2:18 p.m. ET, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission tested their first presidential alert by sending this message to the phones of all Americans.

Tanya Chen / BuzzFeed News

The alert is intended to allow the president to address the country in the event of a national emergency. The agency said more than 100 carriers in the US opted into the test.

The message read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Even though it was just a test of the system, many people took action. To Twitter. To react.

*get presidential alert* *throws phone at wall*
Calypso 💋 @Shes_TheBestYo

*get presidential alert* *throws phone at wall*

Reply Retweet Favorite
just got an alert that the president's loose. everyone stay safe
skeleton skeleton @arcadiamancer

just got an alert that the president's loose. everyone stay safe

Reply Retweet Favorite

And make jokes. Lots and lots of jokes!

Thanks but I've been on Presidential Emergency Alert since January 20th, 2017.
feminist next door @emrazz

Thanks but I've been on Presidential Emergency Alert since January 20th, 2017.

Reply Retweet Favorite
DID YOU GET MY PRESIDENTIAL ALERT
kelly cohen @politiCOHEN_

DID YOU GET MY PRESIDENTIAL ALERT

Reply Retweet Favorite

All of your jokes were very inspired and spirited.

SUNFLOWER ALERT: This is a sunflower. No other action is needed.
John Scalzi @scalzi

SUNFLOWER ALERT: This is a sunflower. No other action is needed.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Good job. Every one of them made me laugh — if not a chortle or a "heh."

Ya wcw just tweeted “ what alert?” She currently been on WiFi for 2 years now with no service
BASED SAVAGE @basedsavage3600

Ya wcw just tweeted “ what alert?” She currently been on WiFi for 2 years now with no service

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's a running list of them so we can all feel united and collectively proud of ourselves.

Anybody else get this presidential alert?
AllSaintsConsidered.com @AllSaintsBlog

Anybody else get this presidential alert?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Guys..... he's so random #PresidentialAlert
lil purp stan @lilpurpstitle

Guys..... he's so random #PresidentialAlert

Reply Retweet Favorite
just got the weirdest text... #PresidentialAlert
RickyFTW @rickyftw

just got the weirdest text... #PresidentialAlert

Reply Retweet Favorite
I just got this text does anyone know what it means #presidentialalert
Alex R @Dr_Dastardly

I just got this text does anyone know what it means #presidentialalert

Reply Retweet Favorite
Anyone else get the same presidential alert or
Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 @SavinTheBees

Anyone else get the same presidential alert or

Reply Retweet Favorite
congrats to tiffany trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad!
Johnny LaDeadnik 💀 @jlazebnik

congrats to tiffany trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad!

Reply Retweet Favorite
If I wanted my phone to scream messages from the president I would look at Twitter
Casey Newton @CaseyNewton

If I wanted my phone to scream messages from the president I would look at Twitter

Reply Retweet Favorite
Just got the alert guys
Master Mark @MasterMarkTV

Just got the alert guys

Reply Retweet Favorite
That presidential text is like getting an Amber Alert from the guy who did it
Chase Mitchell @ChaseMit

That presidential text is like getting an Amber Alert from the guy who did it

Reply Retweet Favorite
I put my phone on the ground and sprinkled a salt circle around it. I still got the presidential alert.
Imani Gandy o—€ @AngryBlackLady

I put my phone on the ground and sprinkled a salt circle around it. I still got the presidential alert.

Reply Retweet Favorite
at 2:30 trump's gonna send everyone a new u2 album
Jack Hamilton @jack_hamilton

at 2:30 trump's gonna send everyone a new u2 album

Reply Retweet Favorite
“I sent you a presidential alert, why won’t you respond?”
Blaine Gibson @BGibbles

“I sent you a presidential alert, why won’t you respond?”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trump a fool if he think he not finna get left on read
Baptized in Lean @JuiceTooWavie

Trump a fool if he think he not finna get left on read

Reply Retweet Favorite
Yall think Kelly Rowland got Trump alert?
@PhoneDaPosites

Yall think Kelly Rowland got Trump alert?

Reply Retweet Favorite
on october 3rd president trump texted to ask me what day it was
Adam J. Kurtz @adamjk

on october 3rd president trump texted to ask me what day it was

Reply Retweet Favorite
when the first text you've gotten in days comes from Trump
Aurora NOREalis @HaroldBingo

when the first text you've gotten in days comes from Trump

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can tell that the President didn’t write this alert. There are no spelling mistakes and the grammar is perfect. #PresidentialAlert
Steve Redmond @sjredmond

I can tell that the President didn’t write this alert. There are no spelling mistakes and the grammar is perfect. #PresidentialAlert

Reply Retweet Favorite
screenshot of presidential alert with snarky caption
Philip “Not Your Daddy” DeFranco @PhillyD

screenshot of presidential alert with snarky caption

Reply Retweet Favorite
[funny tweet about the Trump text message]
Fred Delicious @Fred_Delicious

[funny tweet about the Trump text message]

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even you, pizza.

Pizza Alert Hi 👋
DiGiorno @DiGiorno

Pizza Alert Hi 👋

Reply Retweet Favorite

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT