All Of Your Presidential Alert Jokes Were Great. Good Job, Everyone.

On Wednesday, at 2:18 p.m. ET, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission tested their first presidential alert by sending this message to the phones of all Americans.

The alert is intended to allow the president to address the country in the event of a national emergency. The agency said more than 100 carriers in the US opted into the test.

The message read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."