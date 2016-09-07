People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Apple's New Cordless Headphones
"Apple gotta get rid of our ears next."
Apple has just unveiled the newest iteration of its headphones: a cord-free set of EarPods it's calling "AirPods."
This is Apple's demonstration of how it works/how you'll look:
Sure, some people were totally impressed by their sleek, ~ergonomic~ design...
...but that very quickly descended into all the jokes.
Eventually, everyone came to the same conclusion: If we're already losing our with-wire headphones, this is just setting us up to fail, Apple.
(Oh yes, and the cost of not only purchasing AirPods but inevitably replacing them.)
(*Does mental math, brain gets as tangled as headphones*)
But one thing's for sure: It's the end of the cord/jack era, and the start of the "left AirPods for sale only" era.
