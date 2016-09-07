BuzzFeed News

People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Apple's New Cordless Headphones

"Apple gotta get rid of our ears next."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 7, 2016, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Apple has just unveiled the newest iteration of its headphones: a cord-free set of EarPods it's calling "AirPods."

This is Apple's demonstration of how it works/how you'll look:

And if you&#x27;re wondering how it actually works, here&#x27;s a lot more detailed info. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
And if you're wondering how it actually works, here's a lot more detailed info.

Sure, some people were totally impressed by their sleek, ~ergonomic~ design...

...but that very quickly descended into all the jokes.

Eventually, everyone came to the same conclusion: If we're already losing our with-wire headphones, this is just setting us up to fail, Apple.

(Oh yes, and the cost of not only purchasing AirPods but inevitably replacing them.)

(*Does mental math, brain gets as tangled as headphones*)

But one thing's for sure: It's the end of the cord/jack era, and the start of the "left AirPods for sale only" era.

Good luck, everyone.

