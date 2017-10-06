This Woman Learned The Hilarious, Hard Way How Hacking The "Do Not Disturb" Texts Can Backfire

BuzzFeed News

"WE THOUGHT IT WOULD GET SENT TO HER MOM, THIS IS SO MUCH WORSE."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 6, 2017, at 3:09 p.m. ET

This is 20-year-old Aiman Siddiqui. She is currently in school in Dallas, and in the midst of midterm season. She also recently got engaged (congrats!).

Aiman Siddiqui

And this is the new, nifty Do Not Disturb While Driving function iPhone users who have updated to iOS 11 may or may not know about. It's a simple function to help curb text-related car accidents.

Apple

By simply flipping the feature on, you can set your iPhone to auto-reply to a sender with a canned message, letting them know you're currently busy and will respond at a later time.

On Tuesday, Siddiqui had four exams to study for. Since she gets "easily distracted" by her phone, she thought to use the Do Not Disturb While Driving feature. She customized it so it sent her friends this smartass-y, silly auto-text instead. "I'm studying leave me [the fuck] alone," it read.

Aiman Siddiqui

"I remembered how the new iOS 11 update has this new safety feature for driving and it, like, won't pop up any notifications or anything, and I was like, 'Hey, that's perfect to use to study.'"

It'd been working great...until Siddiqui realized that in the time she was studying, her fiancé's mother (aka her future mother-in-law) had texted her. It was met with her customized auto-response.

Aiman Siddiqui

Siddiqui told BuzzFeed News her fiancé's mom was checking on her since she had been sick, and offered to send some herbal tea called Joshanda with her son Arham for her.

Her thoughtful text was immediately met with, well, you know, Siddiqui's "leave me the fuck alone" and "tryna make me fail all the time" sentiments.

"When I realized his mom had texted me I started freaking out really bad," Siddiqui said. She began furiously apologizing to her, and then furiously texting her fiancé about it.

Aiman Siddiqui

Her fiancé just laughed, she said.

After Siddiqui explained the situation to her future mother-in-law and she understood, she shared the embarrassing moment online, where it's gone viral. Many people laughed and experienced extreme secondhand embarrassment.

@_aimaaaaan Im crying
Nadia Mirza @nadiam696

@_aimaaaaan Im crying

@_aimaaaaan IM SORRY BUT IM SCREAMIN HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Duriba Khan @TheUrbanRani

@_aimaaaaan IM SORRY BUT IM SCREAMIN HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

They were like, "UMMMM, GOOD LUCK WITH THAT!"

@_aimaaaaan LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO U DONE FCKD UP
Hadee @hadee_haque

@_aimaaaaan LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO U DONE FCKD UP

RIP, you!

Omg you're so dead 😂😂😂 https://t.co/D2iFAlkooV
minzzie @yasminzarrataj

Omg you're so dead 😂😂😂 https://t.co/D2iFAlkooV

"Is he your ex-fiancé now?"

@_aimaaaaan Is he your ex fiancé now
Jimtober 🦄 @mochispepper

@_aimaaaaan Is he your ex fiancé now

"I'll just throw my whole phone away."

ill just throw my whole phone away https://t.co/8cp7zOb7Jd
journey @ovo_journey

ill just throw my whole phone away https://t.co/8cp7zOb7Jd

One of her personal friends, Ramlah, couldn't stop roasting her publicly over it. "WE THOUGHT IT WOULD GET SENT TO HER MOM, THIS IS SO MUCH WORSE," she tweeted.

@_aimaaaaan @KinzaSohail1 LMAO WE THOUGHT IT WOULD GET SENT TO HER MOM, THIS IS SO MUCH WORSE😂😂😂
Ramlah @ramlahaha

@_aimaaaaan @KinzaSohail1 LMAO WE THOUGHT IT WOULD GET SENT TO HER MOM, THIS IS SO MUCH WORSE😂😂😂

"She just wanted to be successful, but she successfully ruined her relationship with her future MIL," Ramlah continued in her savagery.

@naailahnathani @KinzaSohail1 @_aimaaaaan She just wanted to be successful, but she successfully ruined her relatio… https://t.co/fNnX1zX7BR
Ramlah @ramlahaha

@naailahnathani @KinzaSohail1 @_aimaaaaan She just wanted to be successful, but she successfully ruined her relatio… https://t.co/fNnX1zX7BR

As far as BuzzFeed News knows, the wedding is still on. Her fiancé is still laughing at her, as are all her friends, but Siddiqui has really learned a lesson. "Never let technology text for you," she said. "The Apple update seems amazing but please use it wisely."

Aiman Siddiqui

For anyone who wants to use the iPhone feature carefully, she's shared a quick how-to video...as she updates her original Do Not Disturb message.

for everyone who keeps asking how
aiman @_aimaaaaan

for everyone who keeps asking how

