On her second day, during a Zoom work training, she began ranting that she had specifically gotten dressed up for the call but no one had their cameras turned on.

Alexandra Ceberio, 24, of Long Island said she had been sending fun "fit checks" to her friends on Snapchat during the first week of her new sales job.

Strangers online are viscerally feeling the anxiety of one woman, who captured the moment her new coworker pointed out that she had her mic on while she recorded a video for her friends.

"My work from home fit today, some fuckin' bullshit, 'cause I got ready and everyone has their cameras off," Ceberio said in the video she later decided to post to TikTok.

"I got this frizzy ass gym hair from yesterday, this shirt is from..." She trailed off, trying to recall the brand when a coworker piped up and said, "Hey guys, I can hear you, just so you're aware."

People watched Ceberio react in horror that her new coworkers had heard her the entire time.

Ceberio told BuzzFeed News the team had been on a break during the Zoom training, so she thought she could quickly send a jokey Snap to some friends.

"Luckily my boss or anyone important wasn't on it, but it was still so embarrassing," she said, laughing. "After the video ended I muted myself, and literally tried to change my voice for the rest of the call. I did not speak unless I was spoken to."

She said she sent it to her friends after the call and they "could not believe [she] had done that" and urged her to post it to TikTok. It's quickly gone viral because strangers could empathize with the genuine pain written across her face when she realized what had happened.

"I had to pause I felt your panic," one person wrote; "Omfg! I passed out FOR YOU! I mean I would have fainted!" another added.

Commenters called the raw footage their "biggest fear in the world."