People Promptly Corrected A Guy For Telling Women To Simply Give Out A Fake Number
He said he'd now advise men to "accept rejection and move on."
On Monday, 21-year-old Latrell Phillips said he was frustrated by tweets "about women giving numbers to guys that they're not interested in," so he shared some unsolicited advice.
"I always never understand that concept," he told BuzzFeed News. "Because if you truly aren't interested in someone, don't waste your and anyone else's time."
Pretty quickly after his tweet, people — mostly women — responded to Phillips to tell him his logic was flawed. They said it's not so simple.
Many pointed out that some men will call you on the spot to verify that you've given them the right phone number.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also, they said a fake number, or refusing to give a number, could potentially escalate a situation and become dangerous.
Some women shared their personal alarming encounters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Men also spoke up against it. Phillips said he was aware that there were men who would not accept a fake number, but he added, "Those are desperate men in my eyes."
"Men should accept rejection and move on," Phillips said.
When asked if he would — IDK — want to advise and tweet at men on this very subject, Phillips responded, "Yes, I would — I learned to be careful with how you say things because it can be perceived the wrong way."
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.