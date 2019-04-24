A Woman Died After She Fell Into A Meat Grinder At Work

A 35-year-old woman from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, died Monday while on the job at a meat processing plant in northern Pennsylvania.



Jill Greninger was working at Economy Locker Storage Company, located near the town of Muncy, around noon when she "tragically either fell or was drawn into" an industrial-size meat grinder, the Lycoming County coroner, Charles Kiessling Jr., told BuzzFeed News.



Greninger was standing at the top of the stairs next to the machine when the horrific accident occurred.



According to Kiessling and the coroner's office, the local fire department and emergency personnel were forced to disassemble the grinder upon arriving at the scene, "which took more than two hours until the deceased could be removed."



Residents of Muncy, which has a population of a little over 2,400 people, are in shock.



"It's devastating to everyone. I've lived in the community here since 1971 and the store has been up there ... and I've never heard of anything like this before," a local resident told an ABC News reporter.



The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it is investigating the incident for any workplace negligence, however, it cannot comment on an active investigation until it's concluded.



BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Economy Locker Storage Company.