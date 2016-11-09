Here Are All The Ways Teachers Are Helping Students Cope With Election Results

The teacher gave students links to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Trans Lifeline, and the Trevor Project "if you find yourself in need of someone to talk to," they wrote.

Links to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) and the ACLU were also included to encourage students to stay involved.

The 21-year-old student, who asked to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News it was very hard for her to cope with the election results.

"To know that people stand with us in solidarity and that our entire country doesn't feel the way Trump does is very relieving," she said of reading her professor's email.