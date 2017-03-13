People Are Ragging On Student Athletes And, Sorry, The Jokes Are Straight-Up Hilarious
"Can you hand me the salt?" "Nothing gets handed to me I work for everything I got but we ain't done yet."
On www.twitter.com, the website, people have recently been ragging on "student athletes" and — sorry to actual student athletes — but all the jokes are funny AF.
The prompt is pretty simple. They're hilariously imagining everyday conversations for extremely self-motived and amped-up folks.
And, like, if those folks spoke in real life like they do in their Instagram captions.
"Welcome to Chase bank." "Chase? The only thing I'm chasing is my dreams, keep grinding, RIP grandma, Romans 8:1."
"Hi sorry for the wait we're super busy." "Busy? you don't know what busy is fam, I won't ever stop my grind."
Complete with all of the accentuating emojis.
But don't feel too bad for "student athletes" who are getting a light dragging right now: While the rest of us are chuckling...
They stay winning.
