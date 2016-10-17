BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Service Dog Got His Caricature Drawn At Disneyland And People Can't Handle It

news

A Service Dog Got His Caricature Drawn At Disneyland And People Can't Handle It

"There is beauty in the world."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 17, 2016, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Over the weekend, 26-year-old Katie was sent a photo from her parents while they were at Disneyland. They had spotted a dog sitting at a touristy caricature portrait station, patiently waiting to get his done.

Katie told BuzzFeed News her parents have Disneyland passes &quot;so they go a lot and send me pics.&quot;
Twitter: @cutiechaser_

Katie told BuzzFeed News her parents have Disneyland passes "so they go a lot and send me pics."

Katie about died at the picture, so she shared it on Twitter. It's now been retweeted over 50,000 times.

Twitter: @cutiechaser_

Her caption was fairly simple, but people immediately fell in love with the photo.

Twitter: @wdbthejudge
Twitter: @allieloops
ADVERTISEMENT

Both with the dog — who is a service dog — and with the dog's owner.

Twitter: @renaekc
Twitter: @giapet

Someone even sent the photo to their friend in hopes of lifting their spirits.

Important editor&#x27;s note: The caricature artist drew the dog surfing, and yes, dogs can surf.
Twitter: @FalynnK

Important editor's note: The caricature artist drew the dog surfing, and yes, dogs can surf.

The pupper is a service-dog-in-training named Yahoo who lives with a volunteer in San Marcos, California. The volunteer has been teaching Yahoo basic obedience and socialization tricks before he graduates on to professional training to one day help a person with disabilities.

Yahoo is a part of Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that helps breed and train assistance dogs, who are then offered to people with disabilities for no cost. &quot;Yahoo is living with a volunteer who is raising him for the first couple of years,&quot; Jeanine Konopelski, a spokesperson for CCI, told BuzzFeed News. Konopelski suspects Yahoo&#x27;s volunteer took him to Disneyland to help him socialize with others, and then got his caricature done to have him practice being patient.&quot;Based on that photo, Yahoo is practicing basic obedience commands as he waits for his photo [to be] taken,&quot; she said. &quot;That&#x27;s a perfect training and socialization for one of our dogs to get used to waiting and sitting at attention.&quot;
Twitter: @DillanXO

Yahoo is a part of Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that helps breed and train assistance dogs, who are then offered to people with disabilities for no cost.

"Yahoo is living with a volunteer who is raising him for the first couple of years," Jeanine Konopelski, a spokesperson for CCI, told BuzzFeed News.

Konopelski suspects Yahoo's volunteer took him to Disneyland to help him socialize with others, and then got his caricature done to have him practice being patient.

"Based on that photo, Yahoo is practicing basic obedience commands as he waits for his photo [to be] taken," she said. "That's a perfect training and socialization for one of our dogs to get used to waiting and sitting at attention."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahoo's volunteer confirmed to BuzzFeed News that she and a friend took their two service pups to a place where there were "high levels of distractions" but would also be "a fun trip" for them.

&quot;This type of socialization gives them the confidence to go to such places with their graduate partners in the future,&quot; Yahoo&#x27;s volunteer said.

"This type of socialization gives them the confidence to go to such places with their graduate partners in the future," Yahoo's volunteer said.

Yahoo will be professionally trained to "open a door, turn on a light switch, [and] pull a wheelchair" by February 2017.

Twitter: @cutiechaser_
Twitter: @cutiechaser_

"Disney is a good place to get a dog familiar" with basic training, Konopelski said.

Yahoo's volunteer sent BuzzFeed News the final caricature masterpiece. Enjoy.

Jeanine Konopelski
Twitter: @fax_me
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT