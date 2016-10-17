A Service Dog Got His Caricature Drawn At Disneyland And People Can't Handle It

Yahoo is a part of Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that helps breed and train assistance dogs, who are then offered to people with disabilities for no cost.

"Yahoo is living with a volunteer who is raising him for the first couple of years," Jeanine Konopelski, a spokesperson for CCI, told BuzzFeed News.

Konopelski suspects Yahoo's volunteer took him to Disneyland to help him socialize with others, and then got his caricature done to have him practice being patient.

"Based on that photo, Yahoo is practicing basic obedience commands as he waits for his photo [to be] taken," she said. "That's a perfect training and socialization for one of our dogs to get used to waiting and sitting at attention."