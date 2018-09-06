Your child comes home and shows you this note her teacher had her sign at school. What’s your reaction?

A charter school in Memphis is reviewing their policies after a note from one of their eighth-grade teachers to her students went viral. In it, the instructor, identified as "Mrs. White," wrote that students are only permitted two hall passes a month to use the bathroom, get water, or see the nurse.

A mother of one of the students at Aspire Hanley Middle School first posted the note last week on Facebook, but it appears to have been taken down.

The note quickly went viral after being reposted across social media.

Memphis native Jaadee Sykes told BuzzFeed News she's Facebook friends with the parent, and felt compelled to reshare the note on Twitter because she thought "it was abhorrent."

"This shows someone with control issues who has no power or authority at home, so they bring what little power they have to the one place where they will have no resistance: the classroom," Sykes said.

Her tweet has prompted others to also share the image.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the parent who first shared the note.