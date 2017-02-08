BuzzFeed News

People Are Challenging Themselves To "Say Anything Non-Political" And It Is Tough

People Are Challenging Themselves To "Say Anything Non-Political" And It Is Tough

"So.....you like.......stuff?"

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 8, 2017, at 5:03 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, at the height of Ivanka vs. Nordstrom, Warren vs. McConnell, and Donald vs. his own tweet kerfuffles, people seemed like they wanted a momentary break from politics.

So, the #SayAnythingNonPolitical hashtag was born. As you've probably deduced, the hashtag challenges folks to talk about literally anything, as long as it's not political.

Things were cute at first — and much, much needed. There were lots of animal pictures shared.

The San Diego Zoo even jumped in!

"I think we may have quite possibly taken Hall & Oates for granted." Agreed, and non-political. Congrats.

"I love food. Also strong agree. Food crosses party lines! Everyone likes food!

The Walking Dead will be back on Sunday, let's not forget!

People seemed to appreciate the challenge to take their minds off of politics for a second.

But just as quickly, and simultaneously, others were really struggling with it.

Some people got smart with it.

While others — Republicans, Democrats, Trump supporters or not — could not not tweet anything politically charged. In fact, people are being unapologetically blatant about it.

Until...oh.

Well, we tried.

Apparently, there are only a few subjects that don't devolve into political territory.

But at least this might serve as somewhat of a list of "non-political" talking points at your next family holiday gathering?

