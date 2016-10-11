People Are Both Laughing And Inspired By This Teen's Ingenious Glow Stick Hack

"My stepmom had glow sticks all over the kitchen," she said. "They were both sticking them onto her clothes with duct tape."

Muniz then followed them into a bathroom, where they turned off all the lights, and started dancing.

It was Muniz's idea to put on some music and film them.

She shared this particular clip of Munguia dancing to Travis Scott for her Snapchat and Twitter friends to get a good laugh over. It quickly went viral with over 18,000 retweets and 26,000 likes.