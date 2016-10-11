BuzzFeed News

People Are Both Laughing And Inspired By This Teen's Ingenious Glow Stick Hack

People Are Both Laughing And Inspired By This Teen's Ingenious Glow Stick Hack

And now we have the Glow Stick Figure Challenge.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 2:28 p.m. ET

This is 17-year-old Kayla Munguia from Weslaco, Texas. She's gotten kind of famous lately for something that first started as a silly joke with her mom.

Angelique Muniz

And this is her 16-year-old stepsister, Angelique Muniz, who you can thank for sharing their brilliant and hilarious mom-daughter ~hack~ with the world.

Angelique Muniz

Muniz told BuzzFeed News she was coming out of the shower the other day when she caught Munguia and her mom taping glow sticks in a stick-figure formation to their clothes. They then started dancing.

My step sister put glow sticks on her body 💀💀💀
s8n @sadkidsky

My step sister put glow sticks on her body 💀💀💀

"My stepmom had glow sticks all over the kitchen," she said. "They were both sticking them onto her clothes with duct tape."

Muniz then followed them into a bathroom, where they turned off all the lights, and started dancing.

It was Muniz's idea to put on some music and film them.

She shared this particular clip of Munguia dancing to Travis Scott for her Snapchat and Twitter friends to get a good laugh over. It quickly went viral with over 18,000 retweets and 26,000 likes.

Muniz said when they watched her videos back, they all collapsed into laughter. "We were all laughing for a good 10 minutes," she added.

^Some behind the scenes footage.
Twitter: @sallymcsagtits

^Some behind the scenes footage.

People found it so amusing they were inspired to try the same. Someone else's sister taped on glow sticks and did the Juju Challenge.

My sister was inspired by @sadkidsky I'm weak 😂💀
Tyan 🍂 @tyanrose

My sister was inspired by @sadkidsky I'm weak 😂💀

People even thought it was a brilliant Halloween costume idea.

Twitter: @Haleigh_Smith4
Twitter: @sohbutter
Twitter: @thatwimpydeer

Muniz shared with BuzzFeed News other hilarious footage of her stepsister dancing to another Travis Scott song, "Pick Up The Phone."

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

"WHO IS SHE, WHO IS THAT GIRL."

And finally, here is exclusive footage of Munguia's mom doing their own Glow Stick Figure Challenge*.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

*Term coined by BuzzFeed News.

"What is this family," Muniz is heard saying 😂.

