People Are Both Laughing And Inspired By This Teen's Ingenious Glow Stick Hack
And now we have the Glow Stick Figure Challenge.
This is 17-year-old Kayla Munguia from Weslaco, Texas. She's gotten kind of famous lately for something that first started as a silly joke with her mom.
And this is her 16-year-old stepsister, Angelique Muniz, who you can thank for sharing their brilliant and hilarious mom-daughter ~hack~ with the world.
Muniz told BuzzFeed News she was coming out of the shower the other day when she caught Munguia and her mom taping glow sticks in a stick-figure formation to their clothes. They then started dancing.
Muniz said when they watched her videos back, they all collapsed into laughter. "We were all laughing for a good 10 minutes," she added.
People found it so amusing they were inspired to try the same. Someone else's sister taped on glow sticks and did the Juju Challenge.
People even thought it was a brilliant Halloween costume idea.
Muniz shared with BuzzFeed News other hilarious footage of her stepsister dancing to another Travis Scott song, "Pick Up The Phone."
"WHO IS SHE, WHO IS THAT GIRL."
And finally, here is exclusive footage of Munguia's mom doing their own Glow Stick Figure Challenge*.
*Term coined by BuzzFeed News.
"What is this family," Muniz is heard saying 😂.
-
