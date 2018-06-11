A Man Reacted Shocked To Finding Out About A Dead Body — Which Turned Out To Be His Mom — And Now He's A Suspect
"It's sad to say that that's someone's either daughter, mother or whatever," Matthew Haverly said in a television interview about the victim — who was his actual mother.
A local man from Bradford County, Pennsylvania, who seemed to be confused and "sad" on camera, was interviewed after a body was found in a creek near his home Thursday.
"It's sad to say that that's someone's either daughter, mother or whatever," Matthew told the reporter. Turns out the victim was Matthew's own mother, Patricia Haverly. Police told BuzzFeed News Matthew has been charged with homicide and that they've obtained the transcriptions of his TV news interview for their investigation.
Officer Higdon said the investigation is still active, and that he could not comment any further on the case.
You can watch Newswatch 16's strange interview with Haverly below:
