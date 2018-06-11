Reporters from Newswatch 16 arrived on the scene Friday where the body of a 60-year-old woman named Patricia Haverly was found the night before.

They located and interviewed an area man, Matthew Haverly, who lived across the street from Wyalusing Creek.

On camera, Matthew sounded shocked to hear what happened and that he had "no clue" as to what transpired.

"I'm like, 'What the hell is going on?' And now I realize that's what they were actually doing. I had no clue,'" he told Newswatch 16 on camera.

Matthew then openly speculated about what he thinks might have happened to the woman.

"I think it was some kind of a hit, and something happened. Something went bad, and this is like a rural area, so they just wanted to plant the body somewhere else besides wherever the hell they were from," he said.