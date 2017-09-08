A Girl With A 3D-Printed Hand Wants To Throw The First Pitch At Every Ballpark And Baseball Teams Are Delivering
The whole moment has many reminding themselves of the "good" of social media. And the baddassery of Hailey.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report shared the story/video of 7-year-old Hailey Dawson, who was outfitted with a special 3D printed hand. As a big-time fan of baseball, Hailey's dream is to throw the first pitch at every major MLB ballpark.
The video reached and touched many, and, caught the attentions of MLB teams across the US. The Twitter accounts of major teams then responded directly to the video, offering to have Hailey at one of their games to throw the first pitch.
Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Boston Red Sox...
And the Milwaukee Brewers, and Kansas City Royals...
And the San Francisco Giants...
The New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves...
The Miami Marlins, and the Chicago Cubs...
The Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Oakland Athletics...
The Minnesota Twins, the Cincinnati Reds...
And *takes breath* the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, and so many more.
A handful of Minor League Baseball teams were also offering first-pitch opportunities.
People who were already emotional over Hailey's story were even more inspired and impressed with the teams' responses and instant offers.
And the baddassery of Hailey.
