BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Girl With A 3D-Printed Hand Wants To Throw The First Pitch At Every Ballpark And Baseball Teams Are Delivering

news

A Girl With A 3D-Printed Hand Wants To Throw The First Pitch At Every Ballpark And Baseball Teams Are Delivering

The whole moment has many reminding themselves of the "good" of social media. And the baddassery of Hailey.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 8, 2017, at 5:07 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Bleacher Report shared the story/video of 7-year-old Hailey Dawson, who was outfitted with a special 3D printed hand. As a big-time fan of baseball, Hailey's dream is to throw the first pitch at every major MLB ballpark.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand

Reply Retweet Favorite

In 2015, a then-5-year-old Hailey was invited to throw the first pitch for the Orioles.

Hailey has since met many pro baseball players, and continues to share her uniquely-designed prosthetic hands while raising awareness for Poland Syndrome, a rare congenital disease that caused her to be born without three fingers on her right hand.

The video reached and touched many, and, caught the attentions of MLB teams across the US. The Twitter accounts of major teams then responded directly to the video, offering to have Hailey at one of their games to throw the first pitch.

@BleacherReport We'd LOVE to have Hailey at CBP! Can you please DM us her information so we can reach out?
Phillies @Phillies

@BleacherReport We'd LOVE to have Hailey at CBP! Can you please DM us her information so we can reach out?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Boston Red Sox...

@BleacherReport Looks like we need to get you to Fenway, Hailey! Just DM us with your info and we're in! ⚾️
Red Sox @RedSox

@BleacherReport Looks like we need to get you to Fenway, Hailey! Just DM us with your info and we're in! ⚾️

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the Milwaukee Brewers, and Kansas City Royals...

@BleacherReport We are on board! Send her our way!
Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers

@BleacherReport We are on board! Send her our way!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@BleacherReport We'd love to make it happen! Please DM us her info.
Kansas City Royals @Royals

@BleacherReport We'd love to make it happen! Please DM us her info.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the San Francisco Giants...

@BleacherReport We would love to have Hailey at AT&amp;T Park! Please DM us her info.
San Francisco Giants @SFGiants

@BleacherReport We would love to have Hailey at AT&amp;T Park! Please DM us her info.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves...

@BleacherReport Absolutely! Please DM us Hailey's info. so we can get in touch with her.
New York Mets @Mets

@BleacherReport Absolutely! Please DM us Hailey's info. so we can get in touch with her.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BleacherReport We would love to have Hailey visit us! Please DM us her info!
Atlanta Braves @Braves

@BleacherReport We would love to have Hailey visit us! Please DM us her info!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The Miami Marlins, and the Chicago Cubs...

@JasonDemerism @BleacherReport We're in! https://t.co/sDrq9qNiIj
Miami Marlins @Marlins

@JasonDemerism @BleacherReport We're in! https://t.co/sDrq9qNiIj

Reply Retweet Favorite
@cbrown1277 @BleacherReport https://t.co/HnuhXPwrc4
Chicago Cubs @Cubs

@cbrown1277 @BleacherReport https://t.co/HnuhXPwrc4

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Oakland Athletics...

@BleacherReport This is the best! DM us her info.
Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers

@BleacherReport This is the best! DM us her info.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BleacherReport We love this! Can you please DM us Hailey's info so that we can set something up? 👏👏👏
Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ @Athletics

@BleacherReport We love this! Can you please DM us Hailey's info so that we can set something up? 👏👏👏

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Twins, the Cincinnati Reds...

@BleacherReport Can you make it up to Minnesota, Hailey? DM us your info and we will make it happen!
Minnesota Twins @Twins

@BleacherReport Can you make it up to Minnesota, Hailey? DM us your info and we will make it happen!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_sean_wulf_ Already did! https://t.co/FamO2pJoQ5
Cincinnati Reds @Reds

@_sean_wulf_ Already did! https://t.co/FamO2pJoQ5

Reply Retweet Favorite

And *takes breath* the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, and so many more.

@BleacherReport Hailey - come out and see us! @BleacherReport - please DM her info and we'll reach out!
Chicago White Sox @whitesox

@BleacherReport Hailey - come out and see us! @BleacherReport - please DM her info and we'll reach out!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BleacherReport Happy to help Hailey out! As others said, please DM us her info and we'll reach out.
Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks

@BleacherReport Happy to help Hailey out! As others said, please DM us her info and we'll reach out.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@BleacherReport We're in! Help us get in touch and we'll take it from there.
WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWindia @Indians

@BleacherReport We're in! Help us get in touch and we'll take it from there.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BleacherReport For sure. We're in! DM us her info and we'll take it from there.
Pirates @Pirates

@BleacherReport For sure. We're in! DM us her info and we'll take it from there.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A handful of Minor League Baseball teams were also offering first-pitch opportunities.

@BleacherReport We would love to have Hailey throw out a 1st pitch at our 7th Annual DisAbilities Awareness Night i… https://t.co/LkBQGqREaO
Inland Empire 66ers @66ersBaseball

@BleacherReport We would love to have Hailey throw out a 1st pitch at our 7th Annual DisAbilities Awareness Night i… https://t.co/LkBQGqREaO

Reply Retweet Favorite

People who were already emotional over Hailey's story were even more inspired and impressed with the teams' responses and instant offers.

@BleacherReport When I see a bunch of teams want her to throw the first pitch
Josef Ziegler @JosefZiegler

@BleacherReport When I see a bunch of teams want her to throw the first pitch

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@BleacherReport Me right now:
Caylee @_Cay_B

@BleacherReport Me right now:

Reply Retweet Favorite

The whole moment has many reminding themselves of the "good" of social media.

sometimes twitter is really good
Nats Squid @NatsSquid

sometimes twitter is really good

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the baddassery of Hailey.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @haileys_hand

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Haileys mom for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT