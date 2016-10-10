BuzzFeed News

People Can't Handle This Family's Hilariously Brutal Birthday Prank On Their Son

"The Cuban blood within us inspired us to be as headass about his gift as possible."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 10, 2016, at 3:53 p.m. ET

This is 17-year-old Kenny Leon. Over the weekend, he and his friends celebrated the birthday of Earnest Gonzalez, who's the youngest of their friend group and last to turn 17.

The friends were more or less going to have a chill birthday for Gonzalez — that is, until Gonzalez's family came to them with an idea. They decided to pull the ol' wrapping-boxes-in-other-boxes prank, except his family did not come here to play.

Here is Gonzalez opening 1 of 3,434,049 boxes.
Here is Gonzalez opening 1 of 3,434,049 boxes.

"The Cuban blood within us inspired us to be as headass about his gift as possible," Leon told BuzzFeed News. So he and his friends helped wrap "an infinite amount of boxes" and filmed Gonzalez on his birthday opening the "gift":

My love for Cubans will last until my ashes disappear from this earth
pls kil l me @kenny_the_penny

My love for Cubans will last until my ashes disappear from this earth

Leon originally uploaded the videos to Snapchat but then stitched it all together in a video on Twitter.

The truncated video lasts a whole two minutes, so you can imagine how long the actual unwrapping took.

To add insult to injury, Gonzalez's family and friends played endless loops of "Happy Birthday" songs in the background and enthusiastically screamed "another box!" every time he opened another one.

...Until Gonzalez got to to last, tiny white box, which opened to a single, tiny cough drop.

@kenny_the_penny A FUCKING COUGH DROP I CANT BREEAATYHHEEE
rubia @starIet

@kenny_the_penny A FUCKING COUGH DROP I CANT BREEAATYHHEEE

Look at that patronizing pat on the head. From his own family.

Leon said it's the first time they'd ever done anything like this, but watching Gonzalez's reaction made it extra satisfying.

"His response was hilarious," Leon said. "He wasn't upset, but he accepted that his family wasted all his time unwrapping all the boxes."

And for those you of ~concerned~, yes, Leon told BuzzFeed News he and his family all got him actual, thoughtful gifts as well.

Although all of the work and coordination put into the savagery was pretty damn thoughtful too.
Kenny Leon

Although all of the work and coordination put into the savagery was pretty damn thoughtful too.

@sheila0299 I was crying by the end
pls kil l me @kenny_the_penny

@sheila0299 I was crying by the end

