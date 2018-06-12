A Democratic Candidate Pepper-Sprayed Himself In A Campaign Video To Talk About Gun Reform?

"We realized that Washington isn't doing anything to fix the problem. That's shocking in light of the inspiring activism of the students of Douglas High School, the marches and the ongoing bloodshed. Politicians are talking, but they aren't doing. Republicans and Democrats just aren't solving the problem," Tillemann told BuzzFeed News.

"So we took a step back and said 'Hey, guns in schools is a recipe for disaster. But wanting to protect your kids and students is instinctual. Is there a better way to do that?'"

In the video, Tillemann suggests every school and teacher should be "empower[ed] ... with nonlethal self-defense tools, like this can of pepper spray" to stop active school shooters.