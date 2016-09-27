A Dad Re-Created His Daughter's Modeling Shoot After Realizing He Was In The Same Hotel

Kendel Divarco is a college student from Glendale, Arizona. Earlier this year, while she was in high school, she won a national modeling contest and was flown to Las Vegas for a photo shoot.

Divarco told BuzzFeed News she and a few other models were selected for an all-expenses-paid trip in January for the shoot.

The shooting location they chose was the very chic and grandiose Green Valley Ranch resort.