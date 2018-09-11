A College Student Was Inspired To Write An Essay About A Classmate Who Boldly Charged His Juul In Class

It was only the second day of her intro to fiction writing class at the University of Pittsburgh when 19-year-old Abbey Farina looked over to find her new classmate very comfortably settling in.

“I was just kind of entertained by it,” she told BuzzFeed News.

So, she snuck some photos and shared them to Snapchat.

When the teacher started class, she assigned everyone to “pick one person in the classroom and write a fictional story” as a warm-up assignment.

Farina thought, this is perfect. She knew who she would write about and she was inspired.