People Are Smiling And Crying Over These 4-Year-Olds Trying The Mannequin Challenge

Marlene Ayers, the CEO and director of the center, told BuzzFeed News the students were taking a snack break when they started playing a game of "freeze tag."

This reminded another teacher of the latest #MannequinChallenge trend, so they asked the kids "to act like mannequins" instead, Ayers said.

"It was so funny and it took four tries to get them to be as still as they can," she added, laughing.