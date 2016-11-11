BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Smiling And Crying Over These 4-Year-Olds Trying The Mannequin Challenge

news

People Are Smiling And Crying Over These 4-Year-Olds Trying The Mannequin Challenge

Kids are so pure.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 11, 2016, at 4:15 p.m. ET

A video of a group of 4-year-olds attempting the Mannequin Challenge is making people cry for a lot of reasons today.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The video, shared by the One Step Ahead Learning child care center in New Jersey, shows their young students trying to hold still with a range of similarly dumbfounded facial expressions. And failing at it endearingly.

Twitter: @iiBreakNecks

Marlene Ayers, the CEO and director of the center, told BuzzFeed News the students were taking a snack break when they started playing a game of "freeze tag."

This reminded another teacher of the latest #MannequinChallenge trend, so they asked the kids "to act like mannequins" instead, Ayers said.

"It was so funny and it took four tries to get them to be as still as they can," she added, laughing.

People immediately reacted to the video, saying how much they needed to see something like this this week.

Twitter: @sallyjayjohnson
Twitter: @strathmeyer
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @NJHomesKOOLMom

People are also chuckling at the fact that the kids all thought to keep their mouths open for the freeze frame.

Twitter: @lexerella
Twitter: @RandinMichaelC
ADVERTISEMENT

It has a lot of adults laughing to tears.

Twitter: @AliciaWestphal
Twitter: @StafhAli321
Twitter: @Kickitt_

And enamored by how bad kids are at the new trend.

ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @DarkPatu

Ayers told BuzzFeed News her students were excited to be a part of the miniature Mannequin Challenge. "They loved looking at themselves," she said.

&quot;They were very proud and drained my [phone] battery,&quot; she joked.

"They were very proud and drained my [phone] battery," she joked.

In these times, most people are simply grateful to be reminded of something so pure.

Twitter: @0thighgap
Twitter: @doubleplusgood
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT