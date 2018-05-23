That 30-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Parents' House Appeared On CNN And It Was Painfully Awkward

CNN

Rotondo's parents were left with no choice but to take their son to court on Tuesday after he repeatedly refused to move out of their house, and ignored five eviction notices from them over the course of three months, court documents showed.

The judge ruled in favor of the parents on Tuesday and asked — nay, urged — Rotondo to leave his parents' house immediately.

Rotondo reportedly left the court and returned to his parents' residence, and it does not appear he has moved out yet, — or has any ambition to leave of his own volition.