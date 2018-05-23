BuzzFeed News

That 30-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Parents' House Appeared On CNN And It Was Painfully Awkward

"So that was one of the more surreal interviews we've taken part of here in the last little while..."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on May 23, 2018, at 5:04 p.m. ET

Michael Rotondo, the 30-year-old man from upstate New York who is battling his parents' legal orders to evict him from their house, appeared on CNN Wednesday, where host Brooke Baldwin attempted to interview him about the case.

Rotondo's parents were left with no choice but to take their son to court on Tuesday after he repeatedly refused to move out of their house, and ignored five eviction notices from them over the course of three months, court documents showed. The judge ruled in favor of the parents on Tuesday and asked — nay, urged — Rotondo to leave his parents' house immediately. Rotondo reportedly left the court and returned to his parents' residence, and it does not appear he has moved out yet, — or has any ambition to leave of his own volition.
CNN

Rotondo's parents were left with no choice but to take their son to court on Tuesday after he repeatedly refused to move out of their house, and ignored five eviction notices from them over the course of three months, court documents showed.

The judge ruled in favor of the parents on Tuesday and asked — nay, urged — Rotondo to leave his parents' house immediately.

Rotondo reportedly left the court and returned to his parents' residence, and it does not appear he has moved out yet, — or has any ambition to leave of his own volition.

Baldwin's exchange with Rotondo live on air was supremely cringeworthy from the jump — starting with the two clumsily saying hello to each other. The CNN host then jumped right in: "You're 30," she said to Rotondo. "Do you not want to find your own place?"

"No," he firmly declared. "Why not?" Baldwin asked. "I don't want to live there anymore," Rotondo said, in tandem and contrast to just stating he did not want to find his own place either. "It's very tense; it's very awkward. We have to, you know, we have to share space, which may be the case where I would find myself afterwards, but I'd prefer to get out," he went on.
CNN

"No," he firmly declared.

"Why not?" Baldwin asked.

"I don't want to live there anymore," Rotondo said, in tandem and contrast to just stating he did not want to find his own place either.

"It's very tense; it's very awkward. We have to, you know, we have to share space, which may be the case where I would find myself afterwards, but I'd prefer to get out," he went on.

When Baldwin asked why he and his parents couldn't resolve the matter without going to court, Rotondo stumbled, but ultimately characterized his parents' request he leave as "attacks" on him.

"I would consider much of what they were doing to try to get me out as attacks, and what I was just, you know, trying to preserve — well, trying to do what's best for me, which is trying to be a little more reasonable. I'll leave — I don't like living here, but I need reasonable time," he responded.
CNN

"I would consider much of what they were doing to try to get me out as attacks, and what I was just, you know, trying to preserve — well, trying to do what's best for me, which is trying to be a little more reasonable. I'll leave — I don't like living here, but I need reasonable time," he responded.

"Michael, I'm listening to you, I really am," Baldwin interjected, before asking, point-blank, "Why don't you just move out of your parents' house, like, tomorrow?"

"I don't have the means to do that tomorrow," Rotondo replied. "Do you have a job?" she asked. "No," he responded. "Are you trying to get a job?" she followed up. Rotondo said in so many words that he has "plans" to "provide for himself," but it won't happen anytime soon, and he doesn't "think it should have to be" anytime soon.
CNN

"I don't have the means to do that tomorrow," Rotondo replied.

"Do you have a job?" she asked.

"No," he responded.

"Are you trying to get a job?" she followed up.

Rotondo said in so many words that he has "plans" to "provide for himself," but it won't happen anytime soon, and he doesn't "think it should have to be" anytime soon.

In the middle of her next question, he took a sip of his water. "Please take a sip of your water," she commented. He shot back a look.

CNN

Baldwin then attempted to reason with Rotondo. "Legal expenses aside ... you only have one mom and dad. Don't you want to reconcile with them?" He responded curtly, "No. No, I don't."

Rotondo then brought up his own custody battle with his son. "I mean, are you aware of the component regarding my son and about how I lost my visitation—" "I am," Baldwin responded. She then went on to say her "heart goes out" to him.
CNN

Rotondo then brought up his own custody battle with his son. "I mean, are you aware of the component regarding my son and about how I lost my visitation—"

"I am," Baldwin responded. She then went on to say her "heart goes out" to him.

Lastly, Baldwin asked him to speak to the public's criticism of him being "entitled" and a "millennial." Rotondo said he does not see himself as a millennial because he's "a very conservative person."

"The millennials that they're speaking to are very liberal in their ideology," Rotondo said. "But you're 30, so technically I think you are part of the millennial generation. I don't think there's a delineation between—" Baldwin shot back. "You're right," he then responded. "But when people speak to the millennials and the... their general nature as a millennial, they speak to more liberal leanings."
CNN

"The millennials that they're speaking to are very liberal in their ideology," Rotondo said.

"But you're 30, so technically I think you are part of the millennial generation. I don't think there's a delineation between—" Baldwin shot back.

"You're right," he then responded. "But when people speak to the millennials and the... their general nature as a millennial, they speak to more liberal leanings."

She then tried to wrap the interview up and thanked him for coming on her show. "I am a millennial," he concluded. "Yes, Michael...thanks," she replied. And...that....was....that.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CNN
"So that was one of the more surreal interviews we've taken part of here in the last little while," Baldwin concluded on air.

"But I genuinely wish him and his parents...luck."
CNN

"But I genuinely wish him and his parents...luck."

You can watch, and cringe through, all of this glory below.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

