The couple said they were forced to file a petition with Onondaga County Supreme Court to remove their son, Michael, from their residence.

"For the past several years the Respondent, MICHAEL ROTONDO has taken up residence in the Petitioner's residence. That Respondent, MICHAEL ROTONDO is the Petitioner's son and he is an adult who is 30 years of age," the petition filed May 7 stated.

Michael, who admitted in legal documents that he'd been living in his parents' home for eight years, has been continuously dismissing their attempts to kick him out.