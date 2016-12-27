BuzzFeed News

Nike May Have Put A Jacket On Sale For 3 Cents Off And People Are Confused

"The level of petty I aspire to be."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on December 27, 2016, at 4:21 p.m. ET

A lot of people were seriously confused after someone tweeted a screenshot of this Nike running jacket on Monday. The image shows a men's Hypershield Flash jacket with a retail price of $320 that had apparently been put on sale for $319.97. That would be a savings of $0.03.

THIS JACKET IS FIREEEEE OMG
nani 🌙✨ @kilokiana

THIS JACKET IS FIREEEEE OMG

They discounted this jacket 3 cents https://t.co/Xng2srIdVl
David Connolly @dconn17

They discounted this jacket 3 cents https://t.co/Xng2srIdVl

@jayy_cookie @kilokiana They literally only took 3 cents off!!😩
Bo̸m's Bo̸dyguard @anthonyad8

@jayy_cookie @kilokiana They literally only took 3 cents off!!😩

Not only were people quick to point out the minimal price cut, they were hilariously smug about it.

@kilokiana @OvO_Kel that 3¢ discount is a life saver 👀👌🏽
lil exhaust 💨 @YVNGTRXP

@kilokiana @OvO_Kel that 3¢ discount is a life saver 👀👌🏽

@kilokiana @allyvvictoria they looking out with that deal.
Bank Roll @jakedempsey64

@kilokiana @allyvvictoria they looking out with that deal.

Wow @Nike isv absolutely slashing prices this holiday season. Hurry and but now before its too late! #Nike #sale… https://t.co/suDBj2CnPw
Todd Martin @JusFappinAround

Wow @Nike isv absolutely slashing prices this holiday season. Hurry and but now before its too late! #Nike #sale… https://t.co/suDBj2CnPw

I'd prefer paying my rent RT @kilokiana: THIS JACKET IS FIREEEEE OMG
Wild Card Bound NYG @I_Exude_Sarcasm

I'd prefer paying my rent RT @kilokiana: THIS JACKET IS FIREEEEE OMG

Nike was also called out.

The level of petty i aspire to be
anna @nutellaANDpizza

The level of petty i aspire to be

NIKE SO DAMN PETTY THEY REDUCED IT BY THREE CENTS LMFAO. https://t.co/y2B3asn7hR
Jazmine @littlejaaaz

NIKE SO DAMN PETTY THEY REDUCED IT BY THREE CENTS LMFAO. https://t.co/y2B3asn7hR

More empathetic people thought it must have been a mistake.

Is this a typo? Is the sale price really a 3 cent difference? @Nike @nikestore
Dude @uknwmeasthedude

Is this a typo? Is the sale price really a 3 cent difference? @Nike @nikestore

But to add to the confusion, it appears Nike recently changed the original price of the running jacket on its website. The original price is now $400.

store.nike.com

It could mean the original screenshots were altered (even though there are different screenshots taken by different people), but the older thumbnail photos of the item on the site still list it as $320.

store.nike.com

More interestingly, other items that were also seemingly discounted by 3 cents had new, updated original prices. The thumbnail for another running jacket design lists a price of $240, but on its actual page, the price is $300.

store.nike.com
store.nike.com

Nike did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. But in the meantime, someone has created a #3centsoff hashtag to pay proper tribute.

