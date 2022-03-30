Socks, Toilet Paper, And T-Shirts: How Unhoused People Manage Their Periods During COVID

The affordable housing crisis in America has hit Los Angeles especially hard. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority estimated that homelessness rose about 13% in 2020, with the number of people affected exceeding 66,000 people in Los Angeles County. In the city, the number rose to 41,000, an increase of about 16%. (The count was postponed in 2021 owing to the pandemic; the 2022 count is currently underway.)

Even before the onset of the pandemic, the city’s number of unhoused had begun to swell. From 2018 to 2019, the number of people living on the streets of Los Angeles rose by 16% to more than 36,000 people, 30% of whom were women.

Jennifer Weiss-Wolf is the cofounder of Period Equity, which advocates for equitable menstrual policies in the US. “The idea of lockdown implied that people had safe homes to be in in the first place,” she said. “For those who didn't have homes at all, for those who didn't have safe homes, for those who aren't safe out in the streets or even in certain public agencies … the pandemic would inevitably make life harder for somebody who is experiencing homelessness.” She added, “When people's lives are in jeopardy and we're facing crises as substantial as a COVID pandemic, we have to be extra concerned for those who are furthest on the margins, and that inevitably includes menstruation.” Examples of policies that affect people with periods include eliminating the sales tax on menstrual products and legislation mandating menstrual products in schools.

“There needs to be a more sophisticated push to ensure that these agendas are actually supported in a real and meaningful way,” Weiss-Wolf said.

The number of homeless people nationwide was rising before the pandemic, but it’s been hard to get an accurate count since then. The Department of Housing and Urban Development let local communities decide whether to conduct counts of unsheltered homeless people, or those who live on the streets, in parks and in cars; only half participated (that number was up by 12% before COVID). Meanwhile, the counts of people living in shelters were impacted by social distancing requirements, which reduced the number of available beds. According to the latest report from HUD, in January of 2021, more than 326,000 people were experiencing sheltered homelessness, including emergency shelters or transitional housing programs — a decrease of 8%. A study conducted by U by Kotex showed that two in five people struggled to buy period products in 2021. It also showed that Black (23%) and Latinx (24%) communities were disproportionately impacted by period poverty during the pandemic.