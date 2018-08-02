The Post-Mugabe Era Has Officially Begun In Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who forced Robert Mugabe out of office in November, managed to extend his term in an extremely tight race.

HARARE — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly beat out his opponent, Nelson Chamisa, in Zimbabwe’s historic election — its first without ex-president Robert Mugabe on the ballot — according to the country’s electoral commission.

In the final tally, Mnangagwa captured just 300,000 more votes than Chamisa, depending largely on rural support to tip the scales.

The final results of Monday’s elections were delivered one day after about 4,000 supporters of Chamisa’s party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), clashed violently with police and the military during a demonstration over the delay. At least six people were killed, 14 injured, and 26 arrested as authorities fired live bullets, shot at protesters from water tanks, and sprayed tear gas throughout the downtown area of Harare.

Mnangagwa, who became president last November after leading a military takeover of Zimbabwe that effectively forced Mugabe out of office, will now extend his eight months in office and serve a full five-year term. Although a total of 23 candidates are running for president in this election, Mnangagwa’s main rival has always been Chamisa.

The 40-year-old MDC leader and his campaign leaders have taken to social media and the press this week insisting that he had won the presidential election, and accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and Mnangagwa’s party, the ZANU-PF, of rigging the vote. In a press conference held just hours before the announcements began, Chamisa doubled down on his claim that his party had beaten Mnangagwa’s. Though he’s said the MDC has seen the results to back up his argument, they have not posted them anywhere.