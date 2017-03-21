Wyclef Jean On Being Handcuffed As A Mistaken Suspect In LA: "I Was Scared For My Life"

Recording artist Wyclef Jean was put in handcuffs by Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday near his recording studio after authorities said he was mistaken for an armed robbery suspect.

In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America that aired Wednesday morning, Jean said that officers approached the vehicle he was in with their guns drawn.

"I was scared for my life to the point where I could have acted different," he said. "And if I acted different, something else would have happened, you know?"

Jean also said that his experience made him worry about the message it sent to his daughter, with whom he has had conversations about what to do if she was stopped by police.

"So if I’m telling you my name, and I’m saying to you I’m not that person, what do you think happens, once you put me in cuffs, what do you think happens when my daughter sees me in cuffs, and I tell her, ‘When the police stop you, this is how you have to act. You have to be civil, you cannot curse,'" he said.