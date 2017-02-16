Here Is What Trump Had To Say About Document Leaks During His Campaign

BuzzFeed News

“This WikiLeaks, it’s like a treasure trove.”

By Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 16, 2017, at 1:34 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump went on a tirade this week against the intelligence community, who he believes leaked information — including intercepted phone calls and phone records — connecting his aides to Russia.

He promised on Wednesday to catch those responsible for "illegally" leaking classified information, while also accusing the media of fabricating its sources.

However, throughout his campaign, Trump repeatedly spoke highly of leaks, praised the FBI for investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails, and on at least one occasion directly called on Russia to recover 30,000 missing emails.

Here are some of the things Trump said about leaks while he was on the campaign trail.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

Trump issued an open call to Russia to “find” Hillary Clinton’s private emails during a press conference in Miami on July 27, 2016. He had initially been asked about his involvement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I love WikiLeaks!”

Trump professed his love for the organization at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 10, 2016.

“These WikiLeaks emails confirm what those of us here today have known all along: Hillary Clinton is the vessel, a corrupt global establishment that’s raiding our country and surrendering the sovereignty of our nation ... WikiLeaks also shows something I’ve been warning everybody about for a long time. The media is simply an extension of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

Said during a rally in Panama City, Florida, on Oct. 11, 2016.

“I gave a speech earlier today on the lies, corruption, and false accusations of the crooked Hillary Clinton campaign and the mainstream media, which they control and use quite viciously. They want to distract us from WikiLeaks. It's been amazing what's coming out on WikiLeaks.”

Said at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 13, 2016.

“As you might have heard earlier today, the FBI, after discovering new emails, is reopening their investigation into Hillary Clinton. I have great respect for the FBI for righting this wrong.”

Trump said this during a rally in Lisbon, Maine, on Oct. 28, 2016, shortly after the FBI announced that it would reopen its investigation into Clinton’s emails after discovering a new batch during a probe into Anthony Weiner.

“I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and the Department of Justice are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made.”

He reiterated his point that same day at another campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He repeated these lines the same day in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and on Oct. 29, 2016, in Golden, Colorado.

