Here Is What Trump Had To Say About Document Leaks During His Campaign

President Donald Trump went on a tirade this week against the intelligence community , who he believes leaked information — including intercepted phone calls and phone records — connecting his aides to Russia.

He promised on Wednesday to catch those responsible for "illegally" leaking classified information, while also accusing the media of fabricating its sources.

However, throughout his campaign, Trump repeatedly spoke highly of leaks, praised the FBI for investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails, and on at least one occasion directly called on Russia to recover 30,000 missing emails.