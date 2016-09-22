Watch This Charlotte Protester's Epic Response To A Reporter Asking, “Why Are You Here?”

“I can be at work, at school, in my car — I could still get shot by the police. I can get shot anywhere,” Allegra Williams told Fox News' Steve Harrigan.

Meanwhile on the news, this interviewer (rudely) asked this woman "why are you here?"

This video clip of a black demonstrator’s powerful response to a Fox News reporter in Charlotte, North Carolina, asking, “Why are you here?” is going viral.

The woman in the video, Allegra Williams, told BuzzFeed News that she had been participating in a peaceful protest at Marshall Park following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot and killed by police in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Scott’s family has said that the 43-year-old had been holding a book when police shot him, but authorities maintain that he had a handgun.

“It was a peaceful protest,” Williams said of the event Wednesday night. “Everyone was out there supporting one another, spreading knowledge, spreading love, brainstorming ways to prevent these events that are constantly happening.”

Williams, 21, said that at some point, she heard that someone had been shot at a shopping center about 10 minutes away on foot. She joined other demonstrators to walk over and see what happened.

Authorities have said that one person was shot during a non-police-involved incident and is currently in critical condition.

Williams told BuzzFeed News that when Fox News reporter Steve Harrigan approached her at the protest, she had been yelling about black people dying.

“He was shot just like everybody else. Black people get shot every day, right? It’s OK for that, right? It’s OK for our brothers and our fathers not to come home, right?” she was heard saying on camera.

Then Harrington approached her and said, “May I ask you one question: Why are you here? If a man was shot about 50 yards over there, and we don’t know by who, why are you here?”

Below is a transcript of the exchange that followed.