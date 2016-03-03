Trump: Romney Is Not Running For President This Year Because He's Afraid Of Me

The Republican presidential candidate said he "hit [Hillary Clinton] with the husband" when she accused him of sexism.

Donald Trump slammed Mitt Romney during a rally in Maine on Tuesday, in response to the former Massachusetts governor's scathing critiques in a speech earlier in the day.

Trump called him a "choke artist" who failed Republicans during the 2012 elections.

Trump also took aim at Hillary Clinton, saying that when she accused him of sexism, he "hit her with the husband."

Throughout his speech, Trump called for the removal of at least three hecklers.

The businessman, who once endorsed Romney during his presidential run, on Thursday said he was a "failed candidate," and reiterated that a Republican should have won the 2012 presidential election.

Romney, the republican presidential candidate who ran against Barack Obama in 2012, called Trump a "con man" in a speech at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City earlier today.

The former governor of Massachusetts also described Trump as a "phony" and "not very smart," and urged Republicans to support any other candidate to run against Hillary Clinton.

Trump also boasted how badly Romney wanted his endorsement.