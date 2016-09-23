This Video Shows The Moments Leading Right Up To Charlotte Officers Killing Keith Lamont Scott
Rakeiya Scott, his wife, recorded the footage. She can be heard shouting, “Don’t shoot him. He has no weapon.” WARNING: This video may be disturbing to readers.
The wife of Keith Lamont Scott, who was fatally shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on Tuesday, has just released a video she recorded of her husband’s fatal encounter with authorities.
MSNBC and the New York Times first aired the footage Friday afternoon, ahead of officials who have so far refused to release it.
In the clip, which lasts just over two minutes, Rakeyia Scott repeated, “Don’t shoot him. He has no weapon.”
Meanwhile, officers can be heard ordering Scott to “drop the gun.”
Rakeyia also tells officers that her husband “has a TBI,” or a traumatic brain injury. “He’s not going to do anything to you guys. He just took his medicine,” she said.
She then told Keith several times to get out of the car.
“Keith, don’t let them break the windows,” she said. “Get out the car.”
Though it is unclear in the video what she was referring to, at one point, Rakeyia said, “Keith, don’t you do it.”
Shouting from Rakeyia and the officers continue, and then four gunshots can be heard on the clip, although the camera is angled at the ground.
Rakeyia appears to begin running toward Keith, shouting, “Did you shoot him? Did you shoot him?” several times.
“He better not be fuckin’ dead. I know that fuckin’ much,” she said.
Officers appeared to have cautioned her not to move closer, because Rakeyia can be heard saying, “I’m not gon’ come near you. I’m gon’ record, though.”
She appeared to have dialled 911, and can be heard telling an operator, “These are the police officers that shot my husband, and he better live.”
“Cause he didn’t do nothing to them,” she added, and then asked officers if they called an ambulance.
An MSNBC reporter tweeted that Rakeyia said she will also give the video to police.
-
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based Nairobi, Kenya.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.