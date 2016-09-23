This Video Shows The Moments Leading Right Up To Charlotte Officers Killing Keith Lamont Scott

Rakeiya Scott, his wife, recorded the footage. She can be heard shouting, “Don’t shoot him. He has no weapon.” WARNING: This video may be disturbing to readers.

The wife of Keith Lamont Scott, who was fatally shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on Tuesday, has just released a video she recorded of her husband’s fatal encounter with authorities.

MSNBC and the New York Times first aired the footage Friday afternoon, ahead of officials who have so far refused to release it.

In the clip, which lasts just over two minutes, Rakeyia Scott repeated, “Don’t shoot him. He has no weapon.”

Meanwhile, officers can be heard ordering Scott to “drop the gun.”

Rakeyia also tells officers that her husband “has a TBI,” or a traumatic brain injury. “He’s not going to do anything to you guys. He just took his medicine,” she said.

She then told Keith several times to get out of the car.

“Keith, don’t let them break the windows,” she said. “Get out the car.”

Though it is unclear in the video what she was referring to, at one point, Rakeyia said, “Keith, don’t you do it.”

Shouting from Rakeyia and the officers continue, and then four gunshots can be heard on the clip, although the camera is angled at the ground.

