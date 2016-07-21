Miami Officers Involved In Shooting Of Black Caretaker Identified, Placed On Leave

The officer who shot Charles Kinsey in the leg has been placed on administrative leave, while another has been placed on leave without pay after giving conflicting statements about the incident.

A North Miami official on Friday announced the names of the officers involved in the shooting of an unarmed black caretaker, Charles Kinsey, while he was lying on his back with his hands in the air.

North Miami City Manager Larry Spring said during a press conference that the officer who fired at Kinsey, striking him in the leg, was Jonathon Aledda, a four-year department veteran and member of the SWAT team.

The North Miami Police Department also published Aledda's personnel on its website. He has been placed on administrative leave.

Spring said that the other officer, Commander Emile Hollat, had also been placed on leave, but without pay, after investigators discovered "evidence of conflicting statements" regarding his account of the incident.

"I am well aware of the public sentiment," Spring said. "I can assure you, we are listening."

Kinsey had been trying to retrieve his patient with autism when he was shot in the leg while lying on his back with his hands in the air.

Video obtained by the Miami Herald shows Kinsey, 47, talking to Aledda and Hollat on Monday while a man was playing with a white toy truck next to him.

According to a press release by the City of North Miami Police Department, officers responded to the incident after receiving a call about an armed man threatening suicide.

When they arrived, they found Kinsey and his 23-year-old patient on the ground in the middle of the road. The patient was sitting down while Kinsey was on his back with his hands up.

“Can I get up, sir? Can I get up?” Kinsey can be heard saying in the video. “I am a behavior therapist in a group home. There’s no need for guns.”

He can also be heard talking to his patient, telling him to “please be still.”

The video cuts out during the moment police shot Kinsey in the leg, but a short clip recorded immediately afterward shows officers flipping Kinsey onto his stomach, patting him down, and placing him in handcuffs.