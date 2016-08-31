Veterans Are Tweeting Their Support Of Colin Kaepernick Protesting The National Anthem

Kaepernick said the protest was his way of shedding light on racial inequality and police brutality in the US.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he said in an interview with NFL Media on Aug. 27.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder," he added.