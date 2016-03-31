U.S. Women’s Soccer Players File Wage Discrimination Lawsuit

The suit argues that the women’s team has brought in more revenue for the U.S. Soccer Federation, despite the pay gap.

Five prominent members of the U.S. Women's National Team on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for wage discrimination. The suit alleges that despite the team's accomplishments, they are still paid significantly less than their less-successful counterparts on the men's national team.

USWNT co-captains Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn, along with Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, and Megan Rapinoe — who all played key roles in the team's 2015 World Cup championship — are filing the lawsuit with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the New York Times first reported.

The players' affidavit, obtained by BuzzFeed News, highlights the disparity between the team's accomplishments and economic contributions to the federation, and the gap in pay compared to the men's national team.

It notes that despite U.S. Soccer's projection of a $429,999 loss for the national teams between April 2015 and March 2016, the federation now expects a profit of $17.7 million, "thanks almost exclusively to the WNT."

The federation continues to pay its female athletes significantly less than their male counterparts, however, for friendlies (international matches outside of tournaments), the World Cup, and other forms of compensation like public appearances.

In another example, the affidavit notes that while both teams are required to play 20 friendlies each year, the women earn a $1,350 bonus if they win, and no compensation for a loss or tie.

The men's national team players, by comparison, earns a minimum of $5,000 per played game, regardless of the outcome. If they tie or defeat their opponent, the players can earn anywhere between $6,250 and $17,625 per game, depending on the other team's rank.